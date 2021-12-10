Lutwama rivals Luggya for Kobs’ seat

Betway Kobs,the oldest Rugby Club in the country will this Saturday sit at Velocity Bar and Grill, Kyanja for their annual general meeting with a new executive committee being voted in at the top of the agenda.

At the end of the day, the club will have new leadership steered by either Isaac Lutwama or Dr.Stonne Luggya as club chairman. The two were teammates at club and country. While Lutwama made the wing his own, Luggya ran rings at first center.

Friends on and off pitch for years, the two find themselves foes as they scrap for every vote at Kobs.

“It is my hope that you will see value in me as an avid supporter of the Blue Army and entrust me with the responsibility of leading us for the next two year,” reads a statement from Lutwama’s manifesto.

The two camps have tirelessly worked to put their man in Kobs’ biggest job but it will all go down to Kobs’ paid-up members that are eligible to vote. The two have both been at the club for more than two decades, serving both on the pitch and office. A quick look at their manifestos spells the good both want for the club with getting a home being a key. “I want the best for the club and there is a lot we can achieve with me at the driving seat,” said Luggya

Both are currently serving in different capacities at the club. Luggya is the director of rugby while Lutwama is the second most powerful man at Kobs as vice chairman.

Lutwama preaches Improvement of player remuneration, standardising contracts, putting in place a women’s team and building a dependable talent conveyor belt at Kobs.

Luggya wants transparency and accountable leadership, improved player welfare and insurance on top of registering Kobs as a company limited by guarantee to have income streams and regular audited books.

The two have what it takes to lead Kobs to the next level and will be brothers in arms like before once the ballot paper dust settles, no matter the outcome.