Lutwama rivals Luggya for Kobs’ seat

Stonne Luggya and Isaac Lutwama (inset). PHOTO/FILE

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

  • The two have what it takes to lead Kobs to the next level and will be brothers in arms like before once the ballot paper dust settles, no matter the outcome.

Betway Kobs,the oldest Rugby Club in the country will this Saturday sit at Velocity Bar and Grill, Kyanja for their annual general meeting with a new executive committee being voted in at the top of the agenda.

