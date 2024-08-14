Magomu ban rattles fraternity

The Uganda Rugby Union’s disciplinary committee (DC) has stirred controversy after recommending that Ivan Magomu be stripped off his national 15s team captaincy and be banned for a period of six months.

This comes nine days after the Union through its honorary secretary Peter Odong opened charges on Magomu on two counts of indiscipline.

The first charge relates to an alleged altercation between Magomu and the referees during his club Black Pirates’ last league match against Heathens in the 2024 Uganda Cup final on June 1 at Kyadondo, which the latter won 15-13.

However, DC chairperson Jeroline Akubu informed Magomu's defense team that no ruling would be made on this matter because it was time-barred.

She recommended the union to work within time limits in such cases and continue to educate players on the rules that govern the game. Other members of the committee include Peter Waiswa, Brian Tabaruka, Emmanuel Fudribo, Edmond Owor and URU’s chief Technical officer Ramsey Olinga.

Ogwel comments

The second charge involves a post that Magomu made on his X platform on July 31, where commented about the embattled National Council of Sports (NCS)’ secretary general Dr. Bernard Ogwel.

“Dr. Ogwel Benard & Co. have placed their interests above and beyond those of athletes and their wellbeing in terms of economics, education, health & safety, hence making us one of the most vulnerable communities!

“The long arm of the Law is now BITING!,” Magomu posted, then summarized with the hashtag “CorruptionFreeUganda”.

Unanimous ruling

Magomu’s post came after a directive from the Ministry of Finance permanent secretary Ramathan Ggoobi to NCS’ board rendered Ogwel unfit to continue executing the roles of the accounting officer of the body.

Ggoobi’s instructions followed recommendations from the auditor general and applied sections of the Public Finance Management Act 2015 (as amended).

In a unanimous ruling, the DC found Magomu guilty of the accusations and recommended a 24-week ban on top of stripping him of the captaincy.

“The post implicates Dr. Ogwel and company and, in our opinion, presumes that they’re all complicit in fraud and corruption,” Akubu explained the basis of their judgement.

Freedom of expression

Magomu’s lawyers led by Timothy Kajja argued, in their submissions partly read by Akubu, that the post was a personal view and were fair enough supported by Ggobi’s letter that pinned Ogwel. They asserted the charges were politically motivated and meant to intimidate their client.

Akubu ignored the accusations and noted the committee acted independently and “did not in any way intend to muzzle Magomu or the fight against corruption but to hold people in the rugby fraternity accountable and to be very cautious [of their actions].

“His posts can be seen as the position of the Rugby Cranes, Union or fraternity, otherwise, he should have indicated that they’re his personal beliefs,” she said.

Freedom of expression

"We're far from contented because there are many things that went wrong during the tribunal," Kajja reacted to the verdict.

The lawyers argued that the case involved the permanent secretary, a presidential appointee, NCS, a ministerial appointee and the auditor general whose office is constitutional, making the matter a political one that should not be mixed with sports. They added that Magomu is a lawyer and Ugandan and therefore has a right to express himself under the constitution.

Kajja criticized the union and its DC for relying on subjective feelings rather than legal principles as they tasked the committee to provide proof where their client called Dr. Ogwel and his team corrupt, based on their ruling.

Magomu was given 72 hours to appeal but had not yet received the written ruling by press time, more than 24 hours later.

Brothers at arms

The case has raised dust on media and socials and has dragged some players out to stand with Magomu.

His vice-captain at the Rugby Cranes Conrad Wanyama said the decision itself, has put the sport into disrepute.

“DC chair has put the sport in[to] disrepute with that decision. Stripping us of great leadership for the current crop of players as we seek RWC [Rugby World Cup] qualification is myopic. Player welfare is abysmal as it stands, and not standing with Ivan Magomu right now is not standing for anything,” Wanyama posted on X. Highly-rated France-based Cranes star Philip Wokorach asked the union to act better than that.

“If our voice and captain Mr. Ivan Magomu is banned for raising issues affecting us the players and the team then what will happen to the rest of us if we do the same? Isn’t that injustice? #IStandWithMagomu. Come on Uganda Rugby Union, u (you) can do better,” Wokorach urged.

The union had not released a statement about whether they’re adopting the recommendations or not by press time.

Factfile

Name: Ivan Magomu

Birthplace: September 6, 1996

Position: Flyhalf

Club: Stanbic Black Pirates

Education: Bachelor of Laws degree