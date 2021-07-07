Magomu cycle nearly complete

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

Ivan Magomu has always been a player destined for the very top. Ugandan rugby has always preserved a place for him right from when he first broke through in High School about 13 years ago.

On Monday, the fly half was named Rugby Cranes captain, a role some will feel he could have assumed years back had it not been for transgressions that negated his leadership capabilities.

Not afraid to tell his teammates and opponents off, his time with the oval-shaped ball has been punctuated by verbal misconduct and sometimes utter disrespect. Oh, he has even ‘retired’ from the game before.

A believer in his own abilities and a character you cannot ignore, Magomu has previously been accused of being anything but a team player.

Volatile

Overall, he is quite the player amid his volatile nature. A gem, an orchestra and now a leader. One who must now set the standards as captain when Uganda walk out in the Africa Cup at Kyadondo.

“I’m overwhelmed by messages from all over,” a thrilled Magomu says. “It’s a huge honour to be trusted with captaining the Rugby Cranes.

“We have a crop of exciting young players on the team and being chosen to lead them is a privilege,” he adds.

Advertisement

It will not be the first time he is doing the role as he was firm and consistent captain at Namilyango College and now Stanbic Black Pirates. That coaches Brian Makalama and Bobby Musinguzi have trusted Magomu with the mantle implies that he has passed the auditions. Former skipper Brian Odongo is deputy along with Paul Epilo.

Owing role

Odongo sat out of the 2019 Africa Gold Cup due to knee surgery with Asuman Mugerwa taking over but never owning the role.

In that time, Magomu has matured into a dependable pillar at Pirates and the national side. His share of controversy is gone.

And he will not feel lonely. Both his predecessors are in the team. Their presence will help Magomu adapt to the extra responsibility captaincy comes with at that level.

Epilo, who has captained Toyota Buffaloes and Heathens before, is another lovable and level-headed lad not afraid of calling one out. His work rate will be a good example to many new players in the side.

Quick profile

Full Name: Ivan Magomu

Born: March 9, 1993

Sport: Rugby

Team: Black Pirates

Position: Fly-half

Biggest moment: Part of the Rugby

Cranes 7s team at the 2018 Rugby

World Cup Sevens

Idol: Dan Carter (New Zealand)

Profession: Lawyer

Responsibility: Member of the legal

commission of the Uganda Olympic

Committee (UOC)

Fixtures at Kyadondo RFC

Saturday: Uganda vs. Ghana

July 18: Uganda vs. Algeria





dbugembe@ug.nationmedia.com