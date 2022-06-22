Magomu hails Wokorach for setting the pace

Before Phillip Wokorach set foot In France as a professional rugby player for the first time in 2020, nothing of that sort had been heard of. He had opened another chapter in Uganda rugby, one that was supposed to spur others on for the same route.

Wokorach’s rise to where he stands has been a clear path. From setting schools rugby alight while at Hana Mixed School to joining Stallions at Kyadondo before Buffaloes pounced. Wokorach was destined for greatness and by the time Heathens gave him the platform to help ship his talents to Kenya with Kabras Sugar, one was left to wonder how far his flashy feet would propel him.

Even after finding himself in France at fifth division side Bourges XV, another French side in Avenir Sportif Bédarrides-Châteuneuf du Pape acquired his services in division three.

“ Thank you to Wokorach for inspiring so many young players and paving the way for them,” was Rugby Cranes captain Ivan Magomu’s message while doing an interview on Ntv on Monday night.

Wokorach will make a journey of about 95kms from Bedarrides to Aix en provence for Uganda’s Rugby Africa Cup quarter final clash against Kenya. His presence in the test camp is a huge boost despite being part of the sevens set up even after Uganda Rugby Union (URU)took a precedent to separate the two codes. “ He brings in experience into the squad since he is already a professional player,” added Magomu who also played with Wokorach from as early as high school at Hana.

Wokorach has impressed during his two year stay in France and there is belief that local clubs will have scouts at Uganda’s games, hoping to hand pick another ‘Wokorach’. During one of his first interviews after joining Bourges XV, he said “ Whenever you get a change to play, give your all because you never know who is watching,” It is a message a number of the 28 players travelling to France will heed from when English referee Anthony Woodthorpe blows his whistle for kick off against Kenya on July 2 at the Stade Maurice David.

Africa Rugby Cup quarters

Forwards: Collin Kimbowa,

Asuman Mugerwa, Alema

Ruhweza, Santos Ssenteza,

Faraj Odugo, Ronald

Kanyanya, Akera Komakech,

Charles Uhuru (vice

captain), Eliphaz Emong,

Joaquim Chisano, Robert

Aziku, Michael Otto, Alhaji

Manano, Jacob Ochen, Pius

Ogena, Scott Olwoch, Mark

Omoding