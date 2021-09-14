Markmot, Onen land Jinja Hippos Jobs

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

Jinja Hippos have been one of the most progressive sides in the last year or so both on and off the pitch.

After four seasons as a top tier side, they achieved their best ever finish with fourth place last season.

The acquisition of Robert Seguya as head coach played a key role in managing a top four finish. Unfortunately, he has been battling acute leukaemia since the end of the league campaign.

He has since started treatment but his health conditions do not not allow for reumption of work.

The Jinja Hippos management has reacted by installing Ivan Markmot and Charles Onen as coaches in time for the looming sevens campaign. They have also reinstated Sean Baldwin as the pack coach.

Game on: In Jinja Hippos (inset), Seguya (below left) had found a home to do what he loves best again. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO & JOHN BATANUDDE.

Markmot brings vast experience to the young side having played for Kobs, Buffaloes, Warriors, Rhinos, Pirates and Buffaloes last season. During his heyday, he also turned out for the Rugby Cranes as a halfback before retiring in 2017.

He has also coached at Rhinos and Warriors, making him a good fit for the Hippos role.

He will be assisted by another experienced lad in Onen who has gone through the ranks at Kyadondo Rugby Club, rising as a player at Stallions, Buffaloes on top of earning a Cranes cap with the sevens side before being side-lined with a niggling knee injury. He would kick off a career as a referee before being appointed the national sevens coach for the Lady Cranes, replacing Helen Buteme.

The pair joins Hippos with a new lease of life to carry on from where Seguya stopped and that will excite fans and well wishers of the Jinja based side. Their first task will be ensuring Hippos put up a good show in the sevens, a tournament in which they have impressed before with their unique brand of running rugby.

