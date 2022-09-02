Minister Ogwang talks big at Rugby Cranes Sevens flag off

KAMPALA. Minister of state for sports Peter Ogwang is barely a month old in office but he surely knows what to say when the occasion arises. It was the case this morning as he flagged off the Rugby Cranes Sevens side that departs on Monday for Cape Town, South Africa for the World Cup.

Ogwang could not hide his excitement on meeting the side that had just gone through their last training session a few hours back as he heaped praise on them. “ You are one of the best performing sides and you need more incentives. You have won the Africa Cup and now going for the World Cup which is a big achievement,” he said. The 12 man side was to get an allowance of $700 each for the six day trip but thanks to National Council of Sports ( NCS), the figure has been raised to $1300 which the minister also feels is still small.

He went on to talk of how he is starting a drive to ensure the sport gets a facility that is beyond the standards of Kyadondo Rugby Club and Legends or even Pirates’ Kings Park Arena in Bweyogerere. “ I watched the Rugby Africa Cup 7s final against Zimbabwe at Kyadondo. It had rained that day and I was embarrassed with the pitch but I thank you for getting the job done under those conditions. I promise to engage stakeholders to help get rugby a proper facility in future,” he said. NCS general secretary Dr. Patrick Ogwel served the Uganda Rugby Union (URU) with plaudits and asked other federations to emulate them.

The Rugby Cranes side returns to the global stage for the second time after debuting at the 2018 World Cup in San Francisco, USA where they finished 19 out of 24 sides. They return this year with six new faces and six survivors from the USA trip. Coach Tolbert Onyango has stuck with the side that travelled for the Commonwealth Games and the World Sevens Challenger Series with only Isaac Massa out with an ankle injury.



