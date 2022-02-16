Mongers hailed for transparency, accountability

Plascon Paints MD Santosh Gumte(M) handing over dummy cheque to Mongers players at the company offices. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDE

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

  • The club will receive Shs120m annually with players’ welfare and completion of their Busambaga club home. Kit, training items, club merchandise and gear are budgeted for. 

Plascon Mongers should be one of the luckiest sports franchises in the country. They have kept a sponsor in Kansai Plascon for a decade now as many other teams feed on scraps to get going.

