Mongers hailed for transparency, accountability

Plascon Mongers should be one of the luckiest sports franchises in the country. They have kept a sponsor in Kansai Plascon for a decade now as many other teams feed on scraps to get going.

The Entebbe-based side’s partnership with the painters has been stretched for another three years in a deal worth Shs360m.

The club will receive Shs120m annually with players’ welfare and completion of their Busambaga club home. Kit, training items, club merchandise and gear are budgeted for.

Plascon has gone a step further to put Mongers out there in the public, they will also cash in when it comes to advertising and branding of the club.

“We have been in a stable relationship with Plascon for ten years so to have this kind of commitment from the brand is a strong statement of approval of the direction the club is taking. It’s a demonstration that they trust the process and this process will deliver trophies in the foreseeable future,” said club chairman Elijah Kitooke, who also plays frontrow for the club.

Mongers have kept Plascon as sponsors for all this time without winning titles. In most cases sponsors demand results on pitch and even threaten to walk away if titles are not won.

“It is not only about winning. We are pleased with the governance and transparency at Mongers, they also share a lot of values with us,” said Plascon’s Managing Director Santosh Gumte while explaining what has kept this marriage off the divorce trail.