Mongers vow to leave mark on the Nile Special 7s

Mongers Rugby Club based in Entebbe Municipality have enjoyed a relationship with Plascon for about a decade, taking up Plascon Mongers as their official name.

The partnership has moved from strength to strength but side feel its time they delivered some silverware.

“It’s a process and we are going to get there with time. We are a young club and shall compete with the big sides with time, the good thing is that we have a plan and structures in place to get us there,” said the club’s chairman Segawa Elijah Kitooke during a ceremony that saw Plascon handover new kit and accessories to the club with the Nile Special National Sevens Circuit kicking off this weekend in Jinja at Dam Waters.

Plascon Mongers finished way off the mark in last year’s competition, failing to progress from the pool stages in two legs despite playing attractive rugby for most of the tournament.

The injuries and a number of absentees on top of being in the middle of a transition did not help them but coach Trevor Tusiime seems to have hacked a plan.

“We played some good rugby last year but were not physical enough and that was evident with the injuries we kept picking up. We have put a gym and worked on our conditioning which will definitely makes us a better side all round,” he told Daily Monitor.

Tusiime is also challenging his troops to at least make the last four at all the legs, starting this weekend, and probably win one too.

It comes off as a big ask but work they are putting in behind the scenes at their Busambaga Grounds home should have given him the audacity to dream big.

2023 Nile Special 7s schedule

Jinja 7s: July 1-2 Damwaters (Jinja)

Kitgum 7s: July 8-9 Boma Grounds (Kitgum)

Rujumba 7s: July 22-23 Kings Park (Bweyogerere)

Tooro 7s: July 29-30 Buhinga Stadium (Fort Portal)

Kyadondo 7s: August 12-13 Kyadondo (Lugogo)

Tororo 7s: August 19-20 Tororo Rugby Club (Tororo)