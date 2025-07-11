Mudoola admits collapse of game plan

Rugby Cranes head coach Fred Mudoola admitted the game against Kenya Simbas on Tuesday did not go according to plan.

Uganda crashed out of contention for a ticket to the 2027 Rugby World Cup after falling 32-24 to neighbours Kenya in the Rugby Africa Cup quarterfinal Tuesday evening at Namboole.

It is the second year in a row that Uganda has hosted the tournament and crashed out at the same stage.

It was the Zimbabwe Sables who defeated Uganda 22-20 last year before going on to lift the trophy.

“The fact that we lost, the game wasn't good,” Mudoola said after the loss.

“If you break down the game into principles of play, that is both attack and defence, in some places we scored highly and in others we didn’t,” he added.

Uganda has made it a habit to chase games at the big stage and Tuesday’s well-attended clash was no different.

Philip Wokorach had the opportunity to draw first blood for Uganda but was caught by the clock before kicking in what would have been three points for the hosts from a penalty.

On the other end, Griffin Chao dazzled past Claude Otema and Aaron Ofoyrwoth to touch down for the Kenyans.

The two teams went into the halftime break with Kenya leading 12-07 and despite Uganda’s spirited fightback late in the second half, the damage had been done.

“We are going to review the video and pick out what we have to work on,” the former Rugby Cranes prop revealed.

Uganda will face Morocco on Sunday, with the winner of the clash progressing to the fifth place final.

The Cranes might have fallen short of their target last year but they did enough to finish fifth and stay closer to the top four sides.

Defeat on Sunday would drag Uganda into a relegation battle on the last match day of the campaign.

Wokorach’s try and conversion set up an intense finish to the game, and when team captain Byron Oketayot touched down to further reduce the deficit to five (29-24), there was hope.

But Kenya’s Barry Young slotted in his second drop goal to put the game to bed and leave the fully-packed stands stunned.

Ofoyrwoth scored the first try for Uganda on the day but once again, Mudoola’s charges paid the price for a sluggish start.

Timothy Kisiga came on for Otema in the second half and injected some pace into the game, one of his runs, from deep in Ugandan territory, leading to the try by Wokorach.

The changes in the front row, however, proved costly when Blair Ayebazibwe and Saul Kivumbi came on for Santos Ssenteza and Fahad Maido and struggled against the Kenyan pack.

Ayebazibwe only lasted a few minutes and was taken off injured.

World Cup dream crashed and Uganda must now aim to maintain fifth place to avoid falling down in rankings.





Rugby Africa Cup

Semifinal fixtures

Algeria vs. Namibia

Zimbabwe vs. Kenya

Placement Games

Ivory Coast vs. Senegal