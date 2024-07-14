Mudoola confident after picking three African champions 

Rugby Cranes 15s coach Fred Mudoola is ‘very confident’ that the team he has picked for the Africa Cup will deliver Uganda’s second title on home soil.



Mudoola, an African champion in 2007, read out the 28 players he has chosen for the tournament that runs from July 20 to 29 at Namboole and Wankulukuku Stadiums.



The bulk of the side attended a 10-day training camp in South Africa but there is room for three players who helped Uganda win the Africa Men’s Sevens this month in Mauritius.



Among those is France-based Philip Wokorach who is expected to join the team on Sunday. The other two are the Stanbic Black Pirates pair of Alex Aturinda and Timothy Kisiga.



“I am very confident because we have put in the work, along with the coaching team. Then, we had that trip to South Africa, Mudoola said by the lakeside in Jinja. “There is also the fact that we are hosting. We will pull it off.”