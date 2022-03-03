Mudoola returns to Rugby Cranes fold as head coach

Fred Mudoola is the new Rugby Cranes head coach. Photo | Deusdedit Bugembe

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

  • The former Rugby Cranes and Kobs prop takes over an office that has been vacated since the Late Robert Seguya fell ill, eventually passing on in December.

Fred Mudoola was named Rugby Cranes coach on Thursday afternoon, hours after Africa Rugby launched its 2022 calendar at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Kampala.

