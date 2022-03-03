Mudoola returns to Rugby Cranes fold as head coach

Fred Mudoola was named Rugby Cranes coach on Thursday afternoon, hours after Africa Rugby launched its 2022 calendar at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Kampala.

The former Rugby Cranes and Kobs prop takes over an office that has been vacated since the Late Robert Seguya fell ill, eventually passing on in December.

Brian Makalama and Robert Musinguzi temporarily took Uganda through last year’s Africa Rugby Cup pool stage hosted in Kampala. The pair guided Uganda to a 52-12 win over Ghana before falling 23-13 to Algeria in Pool C.

The results propelled Uganda to the last eight where they face Kenya in France in July, it is where Mudoola’s expertise will come into play.

Mudoola, an African champion in 2007, has worked with Cranes before as assistant to Peter Magona in 2013, he briefly held the same position under South African tactician Joe Beukes in 2015.

He has also coached and played at Kobs and Namilyango College, winning a good deal of silverware in return over the years. He is also considered as one of the best rugby players the country has seen, along with Makalama.

Dressed in a blue-collar Uganda Rugby Union branded tee, Mudoola wore a smile as he was presented to the public through URU’s socials.

“I expect a challenge and will work hard to meet the targets set, make sure Uganda rugby goes back to where it used to be,” he promised.

His wealth of experience makes him believe he can push the side to the next level as it prepares to play Kenya in the last eight of the Africa Rugby Cup in France in July.

Mudoola hopes to achieve that by building on what his predecessors have established.

Adding grit, discipline, and emphasising the love for the game are all part of his docket.