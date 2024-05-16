Munich dead-rubber offers Cranes rookies a blank cheque

Uganda Rugby Sevens’ performance in the first and second legs of the 2024 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series has left them in no man’s land on the rankings.

The Cranes in eighth with 14 points can neither qualify for the play-off at the Grand Final in Madrid, Spain nor face relegation.

This makes the third and final leg that will be held this weekend inside the Dantestadion in Munich, Germany more or less a dead rubber.

Uganda have been pooled in Group B with Hong Kong, Tonga and Mexico.

Nonetheless, there's a silver lining that the team's head coach, Tolbert Onyango, has found to inspire the players. Onyango opted to carry a bulk of the team’s fringe players to give them a chance at the big stage as he prepares for a tough schedule ahead.

“The young players are raring to go and looking forward to their chance to play,” Onyango said.

Five out of the 12-man squad are debutants including Allan Olango, Mubarak Wandera, Karim Arinaitwe, Mark Osuna and Aaron Tukei.

Some of the senior players released to join their clubs include Adrian Kasito, Ian Munyani, Aaron Ofyorwoth, Pius Ogena, Timothy Kisiga, Isaac Masangazira and Philip Wokorach.

Phillip Wokorach dazzles against Tunisia. He can now put his feet up. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Squad depth

Onyango quelled talks that he could be preparing for a transition soon. The coach feels Munich is the best platform for the fringe players to gain some mileage in their legs as the team prepares for the final Olympic qualifying tournament in Monaco scheduled for June 21–23.

“We have about eight players who have not been playing in top competitions so this is their best chance.

“We have a busy month ahead with the Olympics qualification and Africa 7s which we’re also preparing for using this tournament,” he explained.

Roy Kizito and Davis Shimwa are returning after missing the trip to Uruguay and will be captained by William Nkore.

The latter is among the regulars remaining in the team alongside Alex Aturinda, Denis Etwau and Nobert Okeny.

World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series

Group fixture - Saturday

11:44 am- Uganda vs. Tonga

2:26 pm- Uganda vs. Mexico

5:30 pm - Hong Kong vs. Uganda

STANDINGS

Uruguay 36

Kenya 36

Chile 32

Hong Kong 26

Germany 26

Tonga 18

Japan 15

Uganda 14

Georgia 10

Portugal 9