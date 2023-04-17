Musinguzi bows out a Pirates great

In September 2016, Bobby Musinguzi was officially announced Stanbic Black Pirates coach, three days away from the opening round of the Uganda Cup with Walukuba hosting the Sea Robbers. He got off to a winning start with a 50-0 victory.

Many will admit they never envisaged Musinguzi’s appointment changing the course of history at the club. He came in at a time when the side was rebuilding after his predecessor, Antony Kinene’s departure.

The club had also found itself in a relegation fight a couple of years back, there was work to be done. In his first season inchare, Pirates made the Uganda Cup final which they lost 20-17 to Heathens.

With players like Musa Muwonge, Timothy Kisiga, Barron Kasozi, Isaac Massa, Harunah Mohammed, Edgar Pajob , Conrad Wanyama, Desire Ayera, Raymond Emanzi, Didi Ruhweza and Nathan Bwambale, Musinguzi kick started an evolution that would see Pirates clamp down on the Heathens –Kobs duopoly.

He created a youthful fearless side whose first flowers were earned in the 2017/2018 season that saw them win a quadruple of the Nile Special Premier League, Uganda Cup, National 7s title and the Makerere 10s. It was Pirates’ best season, also making Musinguzi the clubs’ most successful coach.

On Saturday he oversaw Pirates beat Rhinos 45-0 at Kings Park for the last time as the Director of Rugby, a position he took on last year after Marvin Odongo became head coach. After nine years of coaching both Sailors (2) and Pirates (7), he will step away from rugby on getting a new promotion at work with Seychelles, his next work station.

Tributes from fans and players tell he has been an integral part in Pirates’ journey to where they are and he will leave the club a much better organisation than he found it ,both on and off the pitch. “A man of all seasons. Honestly, I'm still hurt and in denial that he is leaving. I’m glad we gave him a proper send off ,” said Pirates captain Ivan Magomu.

“Super proud of the time spent under your guidance and all that I learnt. Congratulations upon all your achievements and all the best in your next chapter,” posted Isaac Rujumba of Hippos who played under Bobby at Pirates.

Lock Frank Kidega has a special place in his heart for Musinguzi as he posted “I could write a book about Bobson. One of the great men and rugby minds I have met in my life,” on his Twitter. Musinguzi will leave the scene as one of the best coaches the country has seen.

Nile Special Rugby Premiership

Results

Walukuba 37-7 Impis

Pirates 45-0 Rhinos

Kobs 55-33 Rams

Hippos 20-10 Mongers