Musinguzi hits century with victory over Rhinos

Take no prisoners. Coach Musinguzi’s Sea Robbers tames Kobs last month and turn their arsenal on leaders Heathens next. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

  • Musinguzi arrived from Sailors, Pirates’ feeder side, with little known about him despite playing scrum half at the club years earlier. 

Robert Musinguzi has now walked out of the tunnel as Stanbic Black Pirates coach one hundred times, a milestone reached on Saturday with a 38-6 win over Rimula Rhinos in the Nile Special Rugby Premiership.

