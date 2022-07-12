Namibia thump Kenya to reach seventh straight Rugby World Cup

Namibia will play at next year's Rugby World Cup for the seventh straight time since their 1999 debut after beating Kenya 36-0 in France on Sunday.

Playing in Aix-en Provence in the country that will host the 2023 World Cup, the Namibians were too good for a Kenyan side bidding to reach the finals for the first time.

They will line up alongside hosts France, three-time champions New Zealand, Italy and Uruguay in a tough Pool A next year.

Namibia coach Allister Coetzee oversaw the qualification four years after being sacked from the South Africa job following a poor run.

The South African had cautioned against Kenya's physical nature and "fantastic" scrum half ahead of the Rugby Africa Cup final, but his side ran out convincing winners at the Stade Maurice David.

Kenya almost gave their supporters something to cheer for, having trailed 15-0 at the break, in the second half only for Collins Injera, a star for Kenya's sevens side in the past, to just stray into touch centimetres from the line.

Elsewhere, Uganda finished fifth, beating Ivory Coast 18-17.

RUGBY AFRICA CUP FINAL

Result

Nambia (15) 36

Tries: Conradie 3, Deysel Converions: Loubser, Steenkamp Penalties: Loubser 4