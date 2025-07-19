Namibia, Zimbabwe rekindle rivalry for World Cup ticket

On Saturday, southern Africa’s fiercest rugby rivalry takes center stage once more as Namibia and Zimbabwe battle in the final of the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup at the refurbished Namboole Stadium.

This collision isn’t just about a repeat of last year’s final at the same venue which Zimbabwe won but a battle for a ticket to the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Outside of South Africa’s dominance, only three African nations have reached the World Cup stage. They’re Zimbabwe (1987 and 1991), Ivory Coast in 1995 and Namibia for seven consecutive times from 1999. That’s it.

Namibia dispatched Tunisia in the quarterfinals before grinding out a physical 21-7 win over Algeria in the semi-finals in their route to the final.

Led by their former international Jacques Burger, Namibia prides itself on structure and a lot of physicality.

“Our boys stayed in the fight,” said Burger. “That’s what we want to do in the final, to make teams work. If you want to beat us, you better be ready to suffer.”

Their captain Prince Goaseb who scored a try in the semifinals against Algeria added: “It was tough early on but we trusted our systems. The boys are hungry for this.”

On the other side are Zimbabwe's Sables who have been wounded for years but have belief.

Their 29-23 win over Kenya in the semifinals was scrappy but spirited. Their 33-year old veteran captain Hilton Mudariki knows this could be his last World Cup chase. He made his debut against Namibia in 2013 and understands what this moment means.

“We’ve worked for this moment for years,” Mudariki said. “It’s about more than us. It’s about everyone at home who still believes.”

Namibia has historically dominated their 34 meetings overall winning 30 of them including all nine World Cup qualifiers but last year’s win for Zimbabwe in the semis before beating Algeria to lift the African title ended a 13-year-long torture.

That 32-10 victory shattered the ceiling and Mudariki hopes lightning strikes twice for them at Namboole.

“That gave us belief,” Mudariki says adding that “Now we know what we’re capable of. But nothing will be given to us. We have to take it.”

The loser from the match will have another chance as they face United Arab Emirates at the same venue next weekend with the winner heading to another repechage in Europe. No African country has ever qualified via repechage.

Rugby Africa Cup – list of former champions

Namibia - 9 in 2002, 2004, 2009, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2022

South Africa - 3 in 2000, 2001 & 2006

Kenya - 2 in 2011 & 2013

Zimbabwe - 2 in 2012 & 2024

Morocco - 2 in 2003 & 2005

Uganda - 1 in 2007

List of African teams that have ever qualified for Rugby World Cup

South Africa - 8 in 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019 & 2023

Namibia – 7 in 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019 & 2023

Zimbabwe – 2 in 1987 & 1991