Namilyango, Budo in rugby final

King’s College Budo’s rugby boys needed overtime to beat a resilient Makerere College (Macos) in the first semi-final of the Fresh Dairy Secondary School (FDSS) going on in Mbarara.

Macos started brilliantly at Katatumba Academy but failed to turn their early pressure into scores. And were duly punished against the run of play when Muwanguzi touched down in the 16th minute.

John Paul Ssentomero converted and was quick to stretch the score six minutes later through a penalty kick from about 60 yards.

However, Macos rallied themselves and were rewarded with Kayne Nsubuga’s try, at the stroke of halftime, which was converted by Conrad Ddungu.

Ssentomero scored from another penalty kick from about 10 yards to make it 16-10 and had a golden opportunity to stretch the lead but kicked wide under pressure.

As momentum changed, Ddungu showed composure from two penalty kicks to level the score – one from almost the same deep distance that Ssentomero had scored from. Ddungu also got a chance to kill off the game at the death but could not get the accuracy.

With both teams struggling with fatigue and a lack of creativity in overtime, it came down to who could punish each other’s mistakes and when the opportunity fell to Ssentomero in the seventh minute of overtime, he made the most of it.

“We started poorly because the boys were heavy. Remember we played (against St. Mary’s College Kisubi) on Fridday yet Macos had a rest,” Budo coach Brian Makalama said.

His opposite number Charles Onen commended his players for the “good test” but looked back to the missed penalty at the end of regular time as the moment they let Budo escape from jail.

Namilyango too strong for Smack

In the second semi-final of the day, Smack’s Mathew Musasizi threatened to be clinical with the boot when he converted two penalty kicks in the fourth and 15th minutes to give his school a 6-0 lead over Namilyango College.

For a while it looked like the game was running away from Namilyango but Job Wembabazi punished an infringement to ensure they trailed 6-3 at halftime.

In the second half, Namilyango upped the ante through the sheer willpower of Ambrose Ssebalijja and Allan Alinaitwe, who ended up making a try in the 32nd minute which was converted by Wembazi. The hooker and prop were regularly driving the ball forward for over 30 yards.

Wembabazi then made it 16-6 for Namilyango from another penalty kick to ease the pressure. Such was the comfort they were feeling that when they got another opportunity to stretch the lead, Mumbere Musinguzi took over the kicking duties and it worked on his first attempt to make it 19-6.

Smack got a consolation try in the 28th minute that they converted to bow out 19-13.

FRESH DAIRY SECONDARY SCHOOL GAMES

BOYS’ RUGBY SEMIS

Namilyango College 19-13 St. Mary’s College Kisubi