New boys Kakira Simbas launch jersey

There's surely something good happening in Kakira. Having qualified for the upcoming Rugby top tier league, Kakira Simbas RFC will become the third team from Jinja alongside Walukuba Barbarians and Hippos.

And the vibe is picking up. Last week, the newbies launched their jersey at The Pombe Store, their Kampala home in Bweyogerere-Kirinnya.

Director of Rugby Saidi Atibu Torin explained a few things. Majorly the inspiration behind colours, crest and vision. Of course Kakira is well known for the sugarcane plantations and this stands out in the jersey.

The main feature in the club logo is a lion holding a rugby ball. In all its majesty, the king of the jungle, with a thick mane, brings out the message.

"We don't want to run away from who we are. Going back centuries ago, our forefathers tell stories about the lions which used to roam Kakira and we want to show the world that we are lions on the prowl. We also imbedded a sugarcane plant in the jersey and those two main features define us more than anything else," he remarked.

Atibu also revealed that the jersey and fans replica can be purchased from the club's online shop on their website.

"We want it to reach everyone, beyond any geographical border. We want a fan base that can support us from anywhere in the world," he boasted.