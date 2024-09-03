New faces dominate Rugby Sevens team for SA

The Uganda Rugby Sevens teams will launch their new season’s preparations with a trip to South Africa this weekend for the inaugural edition of the Willem Strauss International Rugby Sevens Tournament.

The tournament will be played from September 6-8 in Modimolle Municipality, Northern Province of South Africa.

The team and its female counterpart, Lady Cranes, are among the invited teams from the globe including South Africa’s Springboks and their female national team.

Uganda was invited through Uganda Rugby Union’s working partnership with Blue Bulls Rugby, the main organisers of the tournament that is named in honour of their president William Strauss.

“This is a significant opportunity for our teams to compete at a high level, and gain valuable experience, as we look forward," Lutwama added.

New faces

Rugby Sevens Cranes head coach Tolbert Onyango has added four new faces to his roster to broaden the base as the tight schedule nears. They include Malcom Okello (Heathens), William Lukwago (Mongers), Mubarak Wandera (Pirates) and last season’s league top point scorer Robin Odrua from Mongers.

“We’ve added a few more faces whom we think have been impressive in the Nile Special series so far as we try to build a bigger base for the national team,” Onyango told Daily Monitor yesterday after the list was released. The teams are expected to travel to Pretoria tonight.

The quintet of Allan Olango, Mubarak Wandera, Karim Arinaitwe, Mark Osuna and Aaron Tukei who debuted in the 2024 Challenger Series in May also return.

Pius Ogena, ⁠Alex Aturinda, ⁠Dennis Etwau, Karim Arinaitwe and ⁠Nobert Okeny are the only players from the Africa winners that will head for the tournament.

The summons means the players will not feature in the Nile Special Sevens fourth series in Gulu this weekend.

Rugby Cranes Sevens team: Allan Olango (Rhinos), Alex Aturinda (Pirates), Pius Ogena (KOBS), Malcolm Okello (Heathens), Aaron Tukei (Buffaloes), Nobert Okeny (Heathens), Denis Etwau (Heathens), William Lukwago (Mongers), Karim Arinaitwe (KOBs), Osuna Mark (KOBS), Mubarak Wandera (Pirates), Odrua Robin (Mongers)

Women: Nabagala Grace (Kisubi Pacers), Akello Tina (Nile Rapids), Katesa Getrude (Kisubi Pacers), Namulala Unity (Nile Rapids), Namboozo Mastula (Mbale Eagles), Nadunga Rita (Black Pearls), Namulala Lydia (Black Pearls), Nandudu Jannat (Thunderbirds), Lekuru Peace (Avengers), Nakuya Agnes (Thunderbirds), Auma Grace (Black Pearls), Tino Esther (Mbale Eagles)



