New Kobs chairman Luggya calls for unity after single-vote win

Velocity Bar and Grill Kyanja was a hive of activity on Saturday as the Kobs corum gathered for their annual general meeting.

Performance, future strategy and finances, among others items, were discussed but voting in a new executive topped the agenda.

With Brian Odongo and Vincent Otim unopposed as secretary and treasurer, all the attention shifted to the race for the chairperson and vice’s seats.

Dr Stone Luggya was up against Isaac Lutwama for the big one while Timothy Kabonero, Atai Aloka and Lillian Asio tussled it out for vice chairperson mantle.

Nerves took over as returning officers Godwin Kayangwe, Ramsey Olinga and Peter Odong started the vote count in an election that could have been run better.

The process was disorganised with more than one member finding themselves at the voting table at the same time, nicknames and wrong name spellings on the ballot papers while confusion over online and voting ensued.

Tension was in the air when the results first reflected an 84-vote tie for Lutwama and Luggya before a recount put the latter ahead.

An error in the tallying had denied Luggya one decisive vote. A lukewarm environment welcomed Luggya’s win with a few cheers after a tight race as Kabonero won his own by 14 votes.

For Luggya, it’s time to work.

“It’s a great feeling for the close win, I congratulated my opponent for his challenge. We now have to start working and put the politics that divided our club aside,” he told Daily Monitor.

He also promises to immediately start the land search for Kobs’ new home on top of looking for sponsorship as Betway are on their way out.