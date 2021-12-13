New Kobs chairman Luggya calls for unity after single-vote win

For the Kobs. Luggya (right) says he congratulated Lutwama upon the healthy rivalry but now is time to focus on building the club. PHOTO/DEUS BuGEMBE

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

  • While everyone left contented with the transparency on show, a section of the Kobs fans feel the way one becomes a member should be revised. 

Velocity Bar and Grill Kyanja was a hive of activity on Saturday as the  Kobs corum gathered for their annual general meeting. 
Performance, future strategy and finances, among others items, were discussed but voting in a new executive topped the agenda.
With Brian Odongo and Vincent Otim unopposed as secretary and treasurer, all the attention shifted to the race for the chairperson and vice’s seats. 

