Nile Rapids, Walukuba gift Busoga twins in Kyabazinga 7s

The Kyabazinga leg of the Nile Special National Sevens delivered edge-of-the-seat drama as hosts Walukuba Barbarians and cross-city rivals Nile Rapids rose to the occasion, defeating Kyadondo foes Heathens and Thunderbirds to lift trophies shaped in the mold of the iconic Nile Bridge.

The weekend was as much a celebration of sport as of local pride, set against the kingdom’s joyous welcome of the Kyabazinga’s twin princes which signals a rare and symbolic backdrop to Walukuba’s championship chase.

Walukuba entered their home leg with a slim two-point lead over Buffaloes but now boast a comfortable 12-point advantage with only two legs remaining as they it 97-point mark.

The Barbarians opened strongly, dispatching Busitema Boons 27-5, Rams 22-7 and Gulu City Falcons 24-0 to set up a tantalizing quarterfinal derby against Hippos.

After trailing 7-0 early, Walukuba rallied to secure a 17-12 victory that would define their weekend. Meanwhile, Buffaloes’ 24-17 loss to Pirates in the quarterfinals further cemented Walukuba’s confidence at a critical juncture in the series.

The Jinja side survived a tense semifinal against Kobs, edging 7-5 to reach the final. Awaiting them was a rematch against Heathens, a haunting reminder of last year’s sudden-death loss at the same venue. Coach Leo Lubambula had prepared his squad for a grueling 14-minute showdown.

Heathens drew first blood as tournament MVP Julius Oyuk raced to an early touchdown, but Walukuba’s composure and tactical adjustments enabled a 12-10 victory that sent the home crowd into jubilation.

“It’s a crucial boost to win at home even though we don’t have the luxury to celebrate for long,” Walukuba’s captain Bob Kawanda said. “Our focus is consistency and reaching the final in both remaining legs. All eyes are now on us, so we must work hard.”

Rapid fire

In the women’s division, Nile Rapids bounced back from a challenging previous week to edge Thunderbirds 5-0 in a tightly contested final.

Their journey included a 7-7 draw against Avengers, a narrow 7-5 win over Black Pearls thanks to Tina Akello’s decisive conversion, and a 48-0 thrashing of Bududa Dragons to top their group. They carried that momentum into the semifinals, defeating She-Wolves 17-7 to secure a well-earned spot in the final.

She-Wolves’ winger Habiba Namalembe was named the women’s MVP after guiding her team to a bronze medal following their 15-12 victory over Avengers in the third-place playoff. Pirates also won bronze after beating Kobs 12-0 in the men’s third-place playoff.

Nile Special National 7s – Kyabazinga 7s

Leaderboard - men

1. Walukuba – 97

2. Buffaloes -85

3. Heathens – 78

4. Pirates – 75

5. Kobs – 68

Women

1. Thunderbirds – 96

2. Avengers – 90