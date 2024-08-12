Nile Special 7s: Big shots fall in Entebbe

When the Nile Special 7s championship was launched in Entebbe on Thursday, most of the focus was on the perennial winners to start the campaign on a high and fight for the overall title.

But going into the semifinals of the Entebbe Plascon 7s, the first of seven circuits on the calendar, all the big shots were out of contention and fighting for fifth place.

Defending champions Stanbic Black Pirates, Platinum Credit Heathens and KCB Kobs had all fallen at the quarterfinal stage, and the trophy was there for the taking.

Rhinos emerged winners at the end of Day Two, defeating Toyota Buffaloes 17-5 in the final to draw first blood in the long race to the overall trophy.

Entebbe 7s MVP Allan Olango.

Allan Olango scored a brace while Arnold Ocen added another try as the Rhinos established a 17-0 lead for comfort in the final and Aaron Tukei’s late try for the Kyandondo outfit was a mere consolation.

Rhinos were perfect in the first circuit, winning all six matches played in the two-day tournament held at the Works Grounds in Entebbe.

The Legends side cruised through the Pool Games with three wins, including a 12-10 victory over holders Pirates. They also demolished Kisubi Pacers and Makerere Impis 46-0 and 24-0, respectively to top Pool A.

At the quarterfinal stage, Rhinos made light work of Jinja Hippos 21-0 before defeating Walukuba Barbarians 19-7 in the semis.

Olango, who was impressive all weekend and had a brace in the final, was named as the men’s MVP.

Meanwhile, Walukuba beat hosts Plascon Mongers in the bronze medal match to complete the podium places. Heathens defeated rivals Kobs 10-7 to finish fifth.

Black Pearls celebrate after lifting the Entebbe 7s.

In the women’s category, Black Pearls defeated Avengers 26-12 in the final to win their first circuit of the season. The two winning sides, Rhinos and Black Pearls, received a Shs1m cheque from tournament sponsors Nile Special.

There will not be much time for the teams to rest as the series head to Mbale for the second circuit this coming weekend.

Nile Special 7s - Round One

Rhinos’ results

Final

Rhinos 17-5 Buffaloes

Semifinal

Rhinos 19-7 Walukuba

Quarterfinal

Hippos 0-21 Rhinos

Pool A

Rhinos 12-10 Pirates

Rhinos 46-0 Kisubi Pacers

Rhinos 24-0 Impis

Entebbe Plascon 7s MVPs

Men: Allan Olango