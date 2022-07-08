Nkore, Aturinda get Commonwealth Games greenlight

Rugby Cranes Sevens coach Tolbert Onyango, yesterday morning, named a provisional 14-man squad expected to represent Uganda at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom scheduled for July 28 to August 8.

Apart from the inclusion of William Nkore and Alex Aturinda, Onyango has kept faith in the side that won the Africa Rugby Sevens Championship in April at Kyadondo Rugby Club.

Buffaloes back Levis Ocen also joins as a standby option. Nkore and Aturinda who happen to be teammates at Stanbic Black Pirates have been part of the Sevens set up, with Nkore debuting at the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series double header in Chile and Uruguay, in early 2020. Aturinda will be touring with the side for the first time.

A week after being crowned African champions, the side resumed training with extra gym sessions at Kabira Country Club and only Kelvin Balagadde misses out from the group that won the Africa Cup. Micheal Wokorach maintains his role as skipper assisted by Ian Munyani while the star of the Africa Cup, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, returns to build on his show at Kyadondo that left all convinced he was the tournament’s best player.

The games will be played at the Coventry Stadium on July 29-31 amongst 16 countries; England (hosts), Fiji, South Africa, Australia, Samoa, Canada, Scotland, Kenya, Wales, Tonga, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Jamaica, Zimbabwe and Uganda.

Uganda at the CWG

1998: DNQ

2002: DNQ

2006: Bowl Semifinals

(lost 29-0 to Kenya)

2010: Bowl Semifinals (lost 22-17 to Canada)

2014: Bowls Semifinals (lost 32-0 to Canada)

2018: Eliminated stages (finished 12 out 16)