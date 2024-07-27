No hiding place for Big Shots

The Rugby Africa Cup will be remembered for delivering some high-profile shocks and a new champion for the first time since 2014.

Hosts Uganda dampened the mood after a 22-20 loss to Zimbabwe in the quarterfinal and can only finish fifth by defeating Senegal on Sunday.

Fred Mudoola’s charges paid the price for a terrible first 40 minutes of the tournament.

Results of rigorous training camps prior to the start of the tournament could not be traced in the first half as the home team labored to get out of their half.

Zimbabwe pounced and created daylight, leading 22-00 at the half and despite Philip Wokorach’s heroics in the second half, the damage had been done and Uganda fell short by two points in the end.

Wokorach scored a brilliant solo try and set up his younger brother Innocent Gwokto for the other as the Cranes attempted to come back but they ran out of time in the end to leave the home crowd heartbroken.

Relegated to placement games, Uganda’s midday clash with Burkina Faso on Wednesday came with the much-needed result but was far from vintage.

Winger Shakim Ssembusi and Wokorach crossed the white chalk for Uganda on the day to book their place in Sunday’s fifth-place final.

Victory on Sunday would leave Uganda in the same position they were two years ago when the business end of the competition was held in France.

Namibia fall

Namibia has dominated the Rugby Africa Cup since 2002, when South Africa stopped taking part in Africa’s premier competition.

Nine titles, six of which have come in a row since 2014 further highlight Namibia’s dominance against opposition that includes Uganda, Kenya, Morocco and Zimbabwe, the other teams to have won the trophy.

But there will be no African title for the Welwitschias this time round following a 32-10 pummeling by rivals Zimbabwe in the semifinal on Wednesday at Namboole.

The Sables, who had not beaten Namibia in 22 years, had a bone to pick, having fallen against the same side at the same stage in the 2022 edition played in France.

Tapiwa Mafura, eventually named Man of the Match, was the toast of the Sables with his incredible runs, creativity and skill getting the job done.

Namibia were out of sorts and struggled to punch back all game, in the end paying the price and will now watch Sunday’s final from the stands after their third-place playoff with Kenya.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will be hoping to land their first trophy since 2012 when they face off with Algeria in the ultimate clash of the competition.

Simbas down

Kenya led 12-8 at the end of the first half but were kept scoreless in the second period to miss out on Sunday’s final at the hands of Algeria.

The Simbas conceded several penalties and were severely punished by Algeria, who slotted in four to come back from behind and win the game 20-12.

Eugene Sifuna opened the scoring with his third try of the tournament, which he converted to put Kenya into a 7-3 lead after Julien Serge Caminati had given Algeria an early lead off his boot.

Beldad Ogeta relied on his pace to extend Kenya’s lead but Thomas Patrick Lacroix’s unconverted try ensured Algeria stayed within touching distance as the scoreboard read 12-8 in favour of the Simbas at halftime.

Beldad Ogeta then showcased his speed and agility, delivering what many considered the try of the match to extend the lead to 12-8. Algeria, however, kept within striking distance with an unconverted try by Thomas Patrick Lacroix.

Algeria exhibited high levels of discipline in defence and, on the other side, forced the Simbas into errors from which four penalties were slotted in by Julien Serge Caminati to settle the contest and send Algeria to their first-ever final.

The victory for Algeria showed the growth from 2022, when the team lost 36-33 to the Simbas at the same stage in France.

Match Day Three of the competition will see teams fighting for positions while Zimbabwe and Algeria compete for the ultimate prize.

Kenya and Namibia will be tussling it out for third place while Burkina Faso and Côte d'Ivoire fight to avoid relegation.

Rugby Africa Cup

Winners

2021-22: Namibia

2018: Namibia

2017: Namibia

2016: Namibia

2015: Namibia

2014: Namibia

2013: Kenya

2012: Zimbabwe

2011: Kenya

2008-9: Namibia

2007: Uganda

2006: South Africa Amateurs

2005: Morocco

2004: Namibia

2003: Morocco

2002: Namibia

2001: South Africa Amateurs