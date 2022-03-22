Ofoyrwoth praises hunger of new signings

Aaron Ofoyrwoth is a household name in local rugby. The halfback is part of the Heathens leadership steering the yellow machine to what could be his third league title.

Against Rhinos on Saturday in the Nile Special Premiership, Ofoyrwoth emerged man of the match for the second time in nine games this season.

A two-week training camp in Stellenbosch, South Africa, kept him out of three league ties.

“I’m having a good season so far both individually and with the team,” he told Daily Monitor.

Ofoyrwoth has only praise for the new signings. He thinks their hunger has fuelled Heathens’ title charge.

“A good number of them have never won the league or anything. That gives them more reason to perform well whenever given a chance,” he said.

Newbies Akera Komaketch, Romano Ucu, Joachim Chisano and Sula Ngobi have all not tasted league glory while Cyrus Wathum joined with a couple in the bag from Kobs.

The teamwork and hard work at Heathens has coach Mohammed Athiyo in a good place with six games to go after their 47-3 win at Rhinos ensured a five-point cushion at the top of standings.

Of the six games left, Heathens’ April 2 clash with Stanbic Black Pirates at Kings Park, Bweyogerere, is perhaps the most important. It comes a week after Mongers’ Kyadondo visit on Saturday.

“It is the game against Pirates that we are looking at, it is like a final to us. They are our closest challengers,” he added.

A Heathens win at Pirates would grow their lead to up to nine points, putting them within touching distance of a 16th league title – if they can first dispatch Mongers this weekend.

A Pirates win would shake things up as Heathens visit Kobs next week.

Rugby Premiership