Okello gets Wokorach backing to leave a mark 

Daniel Okello was going about his business with the rest of his Baby Cranes teammates before being told by coaches Richard Lumu and Martial Tchumkam that he would captain the lot for the ongoing U-20 Bathes Trophy in Nairobi, Kenya.

The flyhalf is now leading from the front in Nairobi as his impact on the side is evident. After one game, he sits second on the points scorers’ table with 15 being Namibia’s Geraldo Beukes with 19.

He leads Uganda against Ivory Coast this morning at Nyayo National Stadium with those that helped him hone his rugby skills backing him.

“ I have seen him grow up as a kid and if he keeps focused, there is a lot to come from him because he is very talented and versatile,” France based Rugby Cranes star Phillip Wokorach told this publication.

Wokorach is a household name in the region after lighting up leagues in Kenya and Uganda before moving to Europe. He shares a childhood with Okello having been neighbours in the now demolished Nakawa quarters and their families share a close bond.

Okello was fast tracked into Heathens last year, the same team Wokorach where Wokorach took off into something else. It is the same path he wishes for the starlet whose elder brother Jasper 'Boskut' Onen played and retired.

Against Ivory Coast, the plot is to win for better placement with another tie expected on Sunday to cap off the juniors tournament.

The Baby Cranes have to finish below seventh place or risk playing a qualifying tournament for next year’s event.

Coach Lumu has emphasised the need for his boys to iron out their setpieces especially the lineouts and scrummaging having struggled against Kenya.

Baby Cranes captain Daniel Okello at the restart against Kenya in the U20 Bathes trophy in Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday.





U20 AFRICA RUGBY AFRICA BARTHES CUP

Classification games - Wednesday

Ivory Coast vs. Uganda, 9am





Tunisia vs. Ivory Coast, 11am

Semifinals

Kenya vs. Namibia, 2pm

Madagascar vs. Zimbabwe, 4pm