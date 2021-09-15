Onen aims to take Hippos places

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

Charles Onen is journey of sorts, he has been a player, coach and referee at the top level.

His latest adventure throws him onto the dug out of Jijna Hippos to replace Robert Seguya who is battling acute Leukemia after leading Hippos to a top four finish last season.

“I want to carry on from where Seguya stop by developing the side into perennial title contender. It might take time but the club has all it takes to become one of the best in the country by winning titles in future,”Onen who will be unveiled today in Jinja told Daily Monitor on phone yesterday.

Onen has played at Stallions, Buffaloes and with the Rugby Sevens Cranes.

He also enjoyed a stint as the Lady Cranes coach in the sevens setup. His Cv fits the bill and it was no surprise his name came up when Hippos chairman Manzi Jonan went out looking for coach.

“He is experienced and also he’s also a level two coach. He has worked with schools and we believe he is the right person to take us to where we belong,” said Manzi.

Onen has been blessed with a reputable technical team consisting of Ivan Markmot and Sean Baldwin. Markmot will work with the backs while Baldwin sharpens the forwards.

In Markmot, Hippos have picked a jewel, he has done it all. Playing stints at Kobs, Pirates, Rhinos, Warriors and Buffaloes before coaching at both Warriors and Rhinos.

Advertisement

His knowledge on the game is up there with the best in the country, he will also take charge of Spire Lions which is Hippos’ feeder side.

On paper it looks like the perfect coaching staff and only time will tell whether Hippos get going under their tutelage.

Manzi also confirmed that despite Seguya nursing illness, he continues to chip in with advice and he remains a very valuable asset to the Jinja based side.