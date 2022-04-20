Onyango backs improved Rugby Cranes 7s to deliver 

Rugby Cranes Sevens coach Tolbert Onyango is of the view that his side has grown in leaps and bounds from what it was three years back when they last played at the Africa Men’s

Sevens .

Uganda lost 29-0 to Kenya in the final of the 2019 showpiece in Johannesburg, South Africa and three years on, the tournament returns over the weekend with Uganda as hosts.

“ I believe we've become a better side and hopefully the results will back it up,” Onyango told Daily Monitor.

Burundi are Uganda’s first opponents on Saturday morning in front of the home crowd at Kyadondo Rugby Club. The two sides last met in a pool A encounter of the 2019 Safari 7s with Uganda taking the day 33-12.

A couple of training camps in South Africa , a week’s long visit by former BlitzBokke captain Philip Snyman and the acquisition of Timothy Mudoola as strength and conditioning coach have been the highlights of Uganda’s preparations.

Uganda last competed at last year’s Safari 7s where they finished fifth with a relatively younger side than Onyango has gone for as expected from today’s final squad announcement.

Activity for the side has come few and far between which has also given the management to focus and work on where they feel off colour.

“As much as we had a lot of sit time, it has given us a lot of time to deep dive into what our weaknesses are and how to fix them,” he reasoned.

Saturday will offer a glimpse of what Onyango and his side have been cooking behind the scenes with a lot at stake.

A top two finish guarantees qualification for July’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham while the top three sides get World Cup slots in Johannesburg, South Africa in September. Uganda has played there before.