Onyango expects 7s Cranes to clean up

The Rugby Cranes 7sstarted their fifth expedition to the World 7s Series in six years on Friday with a convincing sweep through a pool which had Brazil, Jamaica and The Korea Republic.

A 26-14 quarterfinal loss to Germany forced Uganda into the classification places, finishing fifth with 12 points.

They played like favourites and looked like the best side for most of the tournament with Aaron Ofyrwoth, Adrian Kasito, Nobert Okeny and Ian Munyani all starring.

Uganda can even get better if they polish between now and Friday when the second leg kicks off according to coach Tolbert Onyango.

“I think as a team we felt we did well, we just have a few areas to improve. We felt that we should have done better in defence but as a whole I cannot fault the boys, they put in their level best under the circumstances,” he said.

A fifth-place finish in round one has landed Uganda in Pool B with Germany, Brazil and Korea for the second round in South Africa.

The first assignment will be making the knockout stages and navigating onwards as Onyango made reaching the semifinals a target.

It is a stage Uganda is yet to experience in the competition. They will need to throw everything at the second leg and hope those above them falter.

The side to register the most points over two legs proceeds to play in a four-team play-off at the HSBC London Sevens in May where the winner earns Sevens World Series 2024 status.

Tonga are in pole position after winning round one.

World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series

Standings

1. Tonga- 20pts

2. Germany- 18pts

3. Hong Kong China-16pts

4. Belgium-14 pts.

5. Uganda-12pts

6. Italy-10pts

7. Chile-8pts

8. Brazil-6pts

9. Zimbabwe-4pts

10. PNG-3pts

11. Korea-2pts

12. Jamaica-1pt

Round one results

Pool games

Uganda 33-5 Brazil

Uganda 36-10 Jamaica

Uganda 40-0 Korea

Quarter final

Uganda 14-26 Germany

Fifth place semifinal

Chile 7-12 Uganda

Fifth place final