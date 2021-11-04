Onyango lays Africa Cup target for Rugby Cranes

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

Hoodoo Ends. Uganda prepared for a mere three days for the Safari Sevens but  flew back home all smiles having won the Plate. It’s the first time since 2006 that Uganda won something.

The Rugby Sevens Cranes capped off the international season with silverware after beating Zimbabwe 29-12 in the Plate final of the Safari 7s held at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi over the weekend.

