Onyango unearths Dubai, Cape Town picks

The Rugby Sevens Cranes has enjoyed a stellar year that started with grabbing the Africa Cup in April, then came the Commonwealth Games Birmingham where they finished 10th before getting in on the World Challenger Series and the World Cup in Cape Town.





The long season has helped coach Tolbert Onyango get a clear picture of how far his side has progressed and what needs to be done for even better returns. The next two weeks see the side participate in the Dubai and Cape Town World HSBC series legs as an invitational side. Onyango has used the development to unearth new gems yet to don national colours at that stage.





Dennis Etwau, a 2016 African Champion returns to the side after years out. He is joined by three of his Jinja Hippos teammates in Jacob Ochen, Tawfiq Bagalana and Timothy Mugisha. The quadruple starred for Hippos as they strolled to the 2022 National Sevens Championship. Mubaraka Wandera, Pirates’ break out star of the sevens series also makes the cut for the first time.





Michael Wokorach will captain the side with familiar faces of Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Adrian Kasito, Ian Munyani, Desire Ayera, William Nkore, Alex Aturinda and Karim Arinaitwe are all in. In Dubai, Uganda have been drawn in Pool C with France, Ireland, and Spain.





Squad: Michael Wokorach ( Captain), Ian Munyani, Adrian Kasito, Desire Ayera, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, William Nkore, Karim Arinaitwe, Timothy Mugisha, Jacob Ochen, Dennis Etwau, Alex Aturinda, Mubaraka Wandera





Dubai fixtures

Uganda vs France 9:28am

Uganda vs Ireland 1:36pm

Uganda vs Spain 6:07pm