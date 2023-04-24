Pirates do rare Heathens double, set up explosive league finish

The last time Heathens lost to a side (Kobs) home and away in the Nile Special Rugby Premiership in 2014, Stanbic Black Pirates were fighting a relegation battle in the same league.

Since then, beating Heathens twice a season had been unheard of until Pirates showed up at Kyadondo Rugby Club on Saturday and won 8-6 win, to add on their match day one 24-18 victory over Heathens at Kings Park.

The victory not only came as good news to the Pirates camp, their Kobs counterparts, who beat Walukuba 50-7 to top the table, loved it too as it pushed down Heathens’ odds in the title race.

On the look of things, it is likely to go down between Kobs and Pirates when they meet on the last day, if they both win their two fixtures before they clash.

Ivan Magomu credited his teammates' defence for leaving Kyadondo with four precious points.

“We worked so hard for the entire 80 minutes especially in defence which definitely won us the game,” he said.

The heavy downpour earlier in the day kept the Kyadondo turf soggy and unfriendly, making life hard for both sides, especially the visitors.

“Due to our style of play, it was hard especially in the first half but we adapted after the break, got an answer for their game plan and made life hard for them,” he added.

Magomu’s early penalty was cancelled by two of Michael Amollo’s to make it 6-3 to Heathens before Sydney Gongodyo dived over to give Pirates a 6-8 lead which they hung onto with perhaps the season’s best defensive effort.

Heathens who came into the match day atop of standings fall to third place with 63 points, Pirates move to second on 65 while Kobs regain the lead with 66 points.

Kobs have Impis and Buffaloes to deal with before Pirates, the latter have Walukuba and Impis to play before the last day but Magomu is keeping grounded.

“We still have a couple to go, we stand a chance. It’s going to be a big one against Kobs,” he said. Rhinos’ 6-3 win over Buffaloes confirmed Rams’ relegation by losing 23-3 to Mongers.

Nile Special Premiership

Results

Heathens 6-8 Pirates

Kobs 50-7 Barbarians

Rams 3-23 Mongers

Rhinos 6-3 Buffaloes