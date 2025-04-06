Pirates escape ambush, Kobs clipped

At the tail end of a bruising Nile Special Rugby Premiership quarterfinal first leg, chaos brewed in the Stanbic Black Pirates' camp right on the pitch. The Sea Robbers had earned a golden penalty deep inside Walukuba Barbarians’ five-metre trench.

Most of the men in black backed their muscle to maul it over for a seven-pointer but veteran Timothy Kisiga wasn’t having any of it.

With the clock in the red and the pressure mounting, Kisiga stood firm opposing the pack’s call. Captain Frank Kidega stepped aside as Kisiga took charge pointing to the posts. It was a moment of clarity and conviction.

William Nkore, who had only landed two of his four kicks on the day, counted the wind, trusted his boots and split the uprights with that final play. Pirates had just snatched a narrow 27-20 win that only left Walukuba hoping with a slender cushion ahead of the return leg.

It was a nervy finish and a powerful reminder of the razor-thin margins and unpredictability that define playoff rugby.

Pirates had rolled over Walukuba 38-10 at the start of the regular season and they barely broke sweat while topping the standings scoring a mammoth 496 points, over a century more than their nearest challenger.

But the playoffs are a different battlefield. Here, they take just a single try advantage into the second leg at Kings Park.

Earlier on, Kisiga and Arnold Atukunda dotted down three tries between them but Bob Kawanda and Edward Emiemu responded for the hosts to make it a tight 14-19 contest at the break.

Gift Wokorach’s pair of penalties quickly after resumption then nudged Walukuba into a surprise 20-19 lead before Ivan Aturinda’s late try and Nkore’s nerveless conversion sealed the win for the visitors.

“Any win is good in knockout rugby,” Marvin Odong, Pirates coach said after. “Everyone shows up stronger than they were in the regular season. Every point counts.”

Elsewhere, Platinum Credit Heathens reminded everyone why they’re never to be written off. Trailing 16-10 at halftime, the Kyadondo outfit unleashed fury on Victoria Sharks to flip the script 41-26 and seal the most dominant win from the first legs.

At Legends, Jinja Hippos continued their steady march with a 20-11 victory over Rhinos in a tightly-fought contest. Kenyan import Tony ‘Polisi’ Khadambi pulled the strings with a man-of-the-match show.

But the upset of the round came from Kyadondo where Toyota Buffaloes shocked KCB Kobs 17-7. The second leg of the quarterfinals will be played next weekend with all to play for.

NILE SPECIAL RUGBY PREMIERSHIP

Quarterfinal first leg - Results

Walukuba 20-27 Black Pirates

Buffaloes 17-7 Kobs

Rhinos 11-20 Jinja Hippos