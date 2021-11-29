Pirates fail to rob Kobs of Sevens joy

Kobs team celebrate after beating Pirates 3-0 in the Rugby Sevens final last month. PHOTO | FILE

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

  • Alex Aturinda and Timothy Kisiga got the tries to help Pirates with the second Coronation 7s on the bounce. 
  • Kobs have now won five Sevens series in the last six years with only Pirates breaking their streak in 2018. 

Betway Kob are National Guinness Sevens champions after winning three of the six circuits that traversed Gulu, Soroti , Kabale , Legends Rugby Club in Kampala and Bweyogerere.

