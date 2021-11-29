Pirates fail to rob Kobs of Sevens joy

Betway Kob are National Guinness Sevens champions after winning three of the six circuits that traversed Gulu, Soroti , Kabale , Legends Rugby Club in Kampala and Bweyogerere.

It is their second title this year after the league crown.

The final bend was not what Kobs envisioned, losing a home circuit was the last thing on their minds. With the series bagged on virtue of making the Coronation 7s final, Kobs hoped for double joy by winning the circuit but Stanbic Pirates beat them 14-7.

Pirates’ heoics meant they too had won three circuits only to be edged by Kobs on points scored. The Sea Robbers woke up late with three circuits wins on the bounce in Kabale, Bweyogerere and the Coronation 7s at the Legends.

“We did all we could to win today but we fell short. We now shift our attention to the league,” said Kobs captain Joseph Aredo, the Series’ most valuable player.

Kobs and Pirates amassed a joint 121 points for an enthralling campaign.

After three rounds, Kobs looked invicible with as many wins but they lost steam to grant Pirates a way back in.

The Sea Robbers fought on all the way and came into the Coronation 7s final with an uphill task of having to beat Kobs with a massive margin to win the title they last lifted in 2018.

It was never going to happen but any win would count as a worthy effort.

Alex Aturinda and Timothy Kisiga got the tries to help Pirates with the second Coronation 7s on the bounce.