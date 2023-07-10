Pirates in charge after Jinja, Kitgum 7s legs

Mubarak Wandera, Alex Aturinda, Timothy Kisiga , Joshua Engwau and Arnold Atukunda all got tries for Stanbic Black Pirates in the Kitgum leg final of the Nile Special 7s to beat Jinja Hippos 24-0, winning their second circuit after last week’s heroics in Jinja.

The Sea Robbers’ win extended their lead at the top of standings with an eight point advantage over Kobs in second place.

Having left for Kitgum on 22 points, the Bweyogerere Marvin Odongo coached side added another 22 to take them to 44 while Kobs’ third place finish in Kitgum garnered them 17 points to take them to 36 after two rounds.

The build up to the Kitgum 7s had been dominated by pictures of a poor playing surface with massive bare ground patches visible, posing a threat to players’ safety.

A Friday night downpour and wood shavings shipped in by organisers saved face as the games went on with scare as planned.

Once the pitch was deemed playable, the rugby kicked off from where it stopped in Jinja where majority of the sides exhibited admirable rugby.

Hippos step up

Defending Champions Jinja Hippos could only manage a quarterfinal finish, picking up 12 points, on the opening weekend after going down to Kobs in sudden death.

They returned the favour to Kobs in Kitgum by piping them 17-12 with a Dennis Etway sudden death try in the semifinal to set up a finals clash with Pirates.

They now move to fourth place overall on 31 points after adding 19 points in Kitgum. For Heathens, without Michael Wokorach, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Lawrence Sebuliba and Nobert Okeny, it was going to be hard to impose themselves.

A fourth place was their return after falling to Kobs, who welcomed back Cranes star Adrian Kasito in the fold, in the third place play off to make 32 points and occupy third place on the standings.

The competition now takes a two weeks break before returning on the weekend of July 22-23 with the Rujumba 7s, hosted by Pirates at their Kings Park home in Bweyogerere.

Kitgum 7s

Men’s Final

Pirates 24-0 Hippos

Women’s final