Pirates in new threads as heat turns up

The storm has arrived. From the current rises the blue. And, from the deep comes the black. Those are the lines that Black Pirates sailed on this week as they renewed their sponsorship with Stanbic Bank and unveiled a sleek new jersey ahead of their Nile Special National Sevens home stop, Rujumba Sevens.

The kit and cash may lure the Pirates to the deep waters but threads alone won’t win matches. At Kings Park Arena, under the home roar, the sea-robbers must prove that they can match their designers’ artistry with fight on the pitch as the sevens’ series crashes into its halfway mark.

Fresh off a Premiership title and harboring dreams of matching Heathens’ treble-winning run last season, Pirates have stuttered in sevens. They sit seventh on the log with 36 points, 22 behind table-toppers Buffaloes. It’s a climb that demands a ruthless streak, starting with a tricky Group D day one fixtures against Walukuba, Elgon Wolves and Jaguars who replace Sailors, Pirates’ youth side, after murmurs of possible fixing in the pool.

There have also been late reshuffles with Impis and Warriors withdrawing as the organisers slotted in Rams and Boks into the fray.

Heathens composed

The series itself is finely balanced. Three rounds, three different winner in Walukuba, Buffaloes and Heathens, have blown the title race wide open. Buffaloes lead the pack with 58 points, just two clear of Walukuba, while Heathens have rediscovered their rhythm after an emphatic Entebbe victory. Rhinos, Kobs and Pirates lurk, eager to gatecrash the top tier.

Defending champions Heathens are braced for another test. Their coach Tolbert Onyango isn’t reading too much into momentum though.

“It’s a journey and we obviously will stumble along the way,” he told Saturday Sports, adding “but it’s refreshing to see players making mistakes, correcting them and eventually getting rewards for the hard work they’ve put in.”

The halfway point always sharpens the fight as Onyango puts it.

“No team is guaranteed of an easy ride. We have to grind it out just like the other teams. For sure, Rujumba Sevens will be hot as it’s the halfway point of the circuit.”

Heathens are in Pool A with Rams, Eagles and Boks, Pool B has leaders Buffaloes, Mongers, Hippos and Rams 2 while Pool C has Kobs, Rhinos, Gulu Falcons and Sailors.

NILE SPECIAL NATIONAL SEVENS

Rujumba 7s

Groups

Women

Pool A: Nile Rapids, Thunderbirds, Black Pearls, Panther

Pool B: Avengers, She-Wolves, Walukuba Titans, Ewes

Men

Pool A: Heathens, Rams, Eagles, Boks

Pool B: Buffaloes, Mongers, Hippos, Rams 2

Pool C: Kobs, Rhinos, Gulu Falcons, Sailors