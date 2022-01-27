Pirates, Kobs in Liberation Day struggles as Heathens goes clear

Heathens' Akera Komaketch. PHOTO/ EDDIE CHICCO

By  Deus Bugembe

  • Heathens got going through tries from Micheal Wokorach, Akera Komaketch, Joseph Oyet, Santos Senteza, Reynolds Kato and Innocent Gwokto.

The rugby fraternity was blessed with a rare midweek rugby fest as the Nile Special Rugby Premiership went on. It is part of Uganda Rugby Union’s plan to attract more fans by playing games on public holidays like the Liberation Day which fell on Wednesday.

