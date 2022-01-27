Pirates, Kobs in Liberation Day struggles as Heathens goes clear

The rugby fraternity was blessed with a rare midweek rugby fest as the Nile Special Rugby Premiership went on. It is part of Uganda Rugby Union’s plan to attract more fans by playing games on public holidays like the Liberation Day which fell on Wednesday.

A three days’ rest from Saturday’s games would be bad news for sides thin on squads. Warriors’, the biggest culprits were on the receiving end of an ugly 79-3 score as Heathens gained a point’s advantage at the top of the standings after four games played.

Heathens got going through tries from Micheal Wokorach, Akera Komaketch, Joseph Oyet, Santos Senteza, Reynolds Kato and Innocent Gwokto. The onslaught would resume after the break although Warriors got onto the scoreboard after Richard Kinyai kicked in a penalty. The result took Hetahens to 19 points, one clear of Stanbic Black Pirates who huffed and puffed to beat Impis, days after dominating Kobs.

Kobs had their own struggles at Legends. Coming off two losses and desarated to make ammends, they found themselves chasing the game when Rams went ahead 7-0. Kobs responded with tries from Pius Ogena, Alhadji Manano and Robert Aziku to gain a 28-13 bonus point win and move from fifth to fourth place.

Heathens 79-3 Warriors

Buffaloes 15-10 Mongers

Pirates 15-9 Impis

Hippos 18-14 Rhinos