Pirates, Kobs take control away from home

Stanbic Black Pirates and KCB Kobs are just 80 minutes away from the Nile Special Premiership final after claiming dramatic away victories in their semifinal first legs.

At a charged Kyadondo, Pirates once again proved their nerve to edge out defending champions Heathens 17-12 in a bruising encounter.

The early exchanges were tense and punishing but Pirates drew first blood when awarded a penalty only for William Nkore to misfire his kick and leave the door open.

Heathens wasted no time in making Pirates pay. Scrumhalf Nicholas Kato sliced through the defense with a dazzling effort as Malcom Okello added the extras to put the hosts in front.

But if Heathens thought they had broken Pirates’ spirit, they were wrong. The visitors stormed back with Timothy Kisiga and captain Frank Kidega crashing over for tries which were both converted by a resurgent Nkore to seize a 14-7 halftime lead.

Nkore, who had missed two penalties earlier, found his rhythm in the second half as he drilled over another penalty to stretch Pirates’ lead. Heathens' frustrations grew when Victor Wangobo was yellow-carded midway through the second half but Pirates couldn’t kill the game off.

Both coaches made sweeping changes in a tactical chess match but it was Heathens who struck again as Shadon Munoko's late try dragged the defending champions back into the fight.

Pirates had chances to slam the door shut but Nkore and substitute Ivan Magomu’s boots let them down, leaving the contest finely poised.

Meanwhile, heartbreak struck again for Jinja Hippos at Dam Waters. In a haunting repeat of their regular-season collapse, they threw away a commanding lead to fall 25-22 against the relentless Kobs.

Yassin Waiswa’s sharp kicking and a bulldozing try from Bruno Kisule had Hippos dreaming as they surged 14-3 at the break. But the second half belonged to Kobs, as Andrew Odhiambo, later named player of the match, turned the tide supported by the flawless left boot of Josiah Ssempeke.

Waiswa’s stunning drop goal seemed to have iced it at 22-18 but with the clock deep in the red, disaster struck for the hosts as Martin Jacoby fumbled in a dangerous zone before Mark Osuna pounced to score.

Ssempeke's ice-cold conversion broke Hippos hearts yet again, leaving Kobs in control ahead of the return leg at Legends this Friday.

NILE SPECIAL RUGBY PREMIERSHIP

Semifinal first leg

Results

Heathens 12-17 Pirates