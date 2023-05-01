Pirates level up in bid to land title

The final bend of the Nile Special Rugby Premiership is unfolding with significant changes at the top of the log every weekend. Kobs only took table leadership last weekend after Heathens’ loss to Stanbic Black Pirates, the latter got level on points on Saturday.

The Sea Robbers were up 50-0 against visiting Plascon Mongers by half time with a hattrick from Arnold Atukunda and braces from Sydney Gongodyo and Moses Zziwa, Timothy Odong also had a try.

It ended 57-28 as Mongers looked a better side after the break although Pirates collected maximum points to go level with Kobs, at 70 apiece, who survived a late Toyota Buffaloes scare to win 31-25.

It all looked going as planned for Kobs when they led Buffaloes 21-8 at the break, tables would turn in the second half as Buffaloes turned the heat.

Their tries came from from Solomon Agany, Ivan Odoch and Peter Juma while Kobs two more from Derrick Atukaisibwe and Peter Oyisigye who came from the bench.

The game had Kobs fans at the edge of their seats with Buffaloes knocking on the door at 31-25, Kobs risked throwing the season away had they failed to win the game.

At Kyadondo, Jinja Hippos gave Heathens a run for their money despite losing 7-0 on the soggy Kyadondo turf after early morning showers.

A first half Santos Senteza try was enough for Heathens’ win which moved them to 67 points, three off Kobs and Pirates at the top.

Heathens backs coach Ivan Markmot has admitted they will not be defending the title but he has seen a number of positives in the camp. “I don’t see us getting it back, both Pirates and Kobs are in charge.

"It will take something out of this world to get us there before any of the two,” he said.

Impis welcomed back flyhalf Henry Nsekuye from an eight weeks injury spell in a 16-14 victory over Rhinos at the Graveyard.

The victory moved Impis into sixth over Mongers, It also ended Impis’ losing streak.

Nile Special Rugby Premiership

Results

Kobs 31-25 Buffaloes

Heathens 7-0 Hippos

Pirates 57-28 Mongers

Impis 16-14 Rhinos