Pirates mean business after rout

After an explosive start to their 2025 Uganda Cup campaign that saw them annihilate Kigezi Silverbacks away in Kabale, Stanbic Black Pirates are already talking big.

The result not only set a new scoring record but also served as a warning of their intention to rake up a 15s double this season.

Pirates have lifted the Cup twice in 2007 and lastly in 2018 but their coach Marvin Odong believes this could finally be the year to end that drought.

“We have not won the Uganda Cup in a while; it’s a tournament that we are hoping we can work hard to win,” he told Saturday Sports.

“Of course, we don’t know what the other teams have but this Cup gives us a chance to build momentum going into the league.”

The Sea Robbers, who were crowned league champions last season have made minimal changes to their squad with Odong insisting that continuity is part of the plan.

“There are not really new adjustments. We are maintaining the same group, though we had about four debutants last weekend,” he revealed. Among those was Hussein Kitakule, a prop.

Isaac Massa, who was their coach in the Sevens series dived back into the pitch with a clinical boot that delivered about 28 points while Haruna Mohammed raked in 21 points.

Despite the one-sided score line in Kabale, Odong admits his side is far from peak condition.

“I think we’re at 40 percent of where we want to achieve because we’re still finding our rhythm after a long break and we’ll keep trying different combinations until we get the perfect one,” he assessed.

Odong was quick to temper expectations going forward noting that the opposition also struggled with fitness and organisation.

“The opposition was also not in the best shape so that partly explains the scoreline. But it’s still a good start for us,” he said.

Pirates face Lifeguard Rams at Makerere in Saturday’s lunchtime kickoff. Rams did not feature on the opening weekend and that rest could work either. However, Odong says that he is focused on refining his structure.

“We want to win the Uganda Cup and use that momentum to push into the league. Every game is a step towards that goal,” Odong emphasized.

Elsewhere, defending champions Heathens travel to Kitgum Lions while Kobs head to Bunyoro to play the Fort Portal Tyrants. Other fixtures include Impis versus Victoria Sharks, Hippos host Mbale Elephants and Kigezi Silverbacks hosting Walukuba in Kabale.

Kakira Simbas will hope to overcome the opening glitches that saw them dish a walkover to Kobs due to lack of a properly kitted ambulance when they host Buffaloes.

The women’s games have taken a break and will resume on November 1.

2025 Uganda Cup

Week 2 fixtures - 4pm

Rams vs. Pirates – Makerere (2pm)

Impis vs. Victoria Sharks – Makerere

Kitgum Lions vs. Heathens – Kitgum

Kakira Simbas vs. Buffaloes – Kakira

Fort Portal Tyrants vs. Kobs – Fort Portal

Gulu City Falcons vs. Rhinos – Gulu

Hippos vs. Mbale Elephants – Jinja