Pirates paint Legends black to lift title

Stanbic Black Pirates opened this Nile Special Rugby Premiership campaign with a massive 24-18 win over Heathens. They had last beaten Heathens in league in 2018, the last time they also won a league title.

Kings Park Arena in Bweyogerere, their home buzzed with talk of the title coming home after five years. The side manoeuvred through the campaign and delivered the goods on Saturday with a convincing 23-7 win over Kobs at Legends Rugby Club for their second league title.

A 9-0 lead at the break courtesy of three Ivan Magomu penalties kept the home crowd silent and never found their voice for the 80 mins, Kobs fans had nothing to cheer about but applaud Pirates' display.

Timothy Odongo and Desire Ayera added tries that were all converted by Magomu. You could think they saw it coming.

Pirates coach Marvin Odongo in his second season as gaffer got the job done but unlike many, he's know for some good time that Pirates were the best team in the country.

"After the Uganda Cup, I told the boys we were the best side and we're had been unlucky not to win it," he told Daily Monitor.

Six months later, Odongo and the boys picked winners medals for even a bigger prize. To put the icing on the cake , the Sea Robbers wrapped it up on enemy territory at a ground they once called home.

They beat a strong Kobs side that looked clueless on the day. It was a masterclasses from Odongo's clip board helped by Kobs inability to show up.

"We knew their strengths and weaknesses. It helped us prepare well the entire week and the results showed. They only came to our five once and it was in the 80th minute," said Odongo.

Pirates were definitely the hungrier side, Ayera's try says it all. The flanker ran after what looked like lost cause ball and pounced while Kobs defenders jogged along like lovers on a evening run.

Odongo is adamant the league titles should come more regularly. Two in 27 years is miles off what Kobs and Heathens have to show for but the next years could have Pirates lifting it more."

"The pressure is on. We are the best and everyone wants to beat the best. It is up to us to stay up and keep winning" added Odongo. D