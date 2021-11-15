Pirates pile more pressure on Kobs

No chance. Pirates starved Kobs of the ball. PHOTO/DEUS BUGEMBE

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

  • Tight race. Two circuit wins on the bounce for Pirates draws the Sea Robbers on the heels of the Kobs with the final circuit at Legends this weekend.

Betway Kobs looked to be running away with it a couple of weeks back. They had had won three of the six circuits and clear favourites to land the National Guinness Sevens Series title. 
Alot has changed since then, Stanbic Black Pirates have responded with two circuit wins at Kings Park and in Kabale on Sunday to move within three points off  Kobs at the top. 

