Pirates pile more pressure on Kobs

Betway Kobs looked to be running away with it a couple of weeks back. They had had won three of the six circuits and clear favourites to land the National Guinness Sevens Series title.

Alot has changed since then, Stanbic Black Pirates have responded with two circuit wins at Kings Park and in Kabale on Sunday to move within three points off Kobs at the top.

A 21-5 win over Kobs in the Kabale’s Kigezi 7s final has put Pirates back in the mix with a chance of dethroning holders Kobs on the last day. Tries from Conrad Wanyama, Desire Ayera and Alex Aturinda helped Pirates beat Kobs.

“We have put ourselves back in the picture, the momentum is on our side and we are very positive about next week,” Pirates captain Ivan Magomu told Daily Monitor.

He also thinks it will be down the fitter and healthier side after draining series.

Saturday’s grand finale, Coronation Sevens hosted by Kobs, promises an epic final bend with the championship up for grabs.

Pirates can complete a turnaround and win it if they win the Coronation Sevens as they would have to dispose of Kobs in the semifinals. Kobs can win it by just making the final as they, too, would have eliminated the threat.

“We are hosts next weekend and will definitely give it our best. The boys are looking forward to playing at home and hopefully win,” said Kobs captain Joseph Aredo.

“We finished third last weekend, we were second today, which I believe is great progress. The boys played well – unfortunately they were not used to the conditions. We also did not get some calls, especially the 50-50 calls, but it’s sport , you can’t get everything your way.”