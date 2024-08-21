Pirates restore order in Mbale leg

Stanbic Black Pirates defeated Platinum Credit Heathens 7-5 in the Mbale 7s final on Sunday to get off the mark in the Nile Special 7s Championship.

Following the outrageously miserable show in the season opener held in Entebbe, the big shots in Ugandan rugby ensured order was restored, with Kobs also squeezing into the top four this time round.

Rhinos and Toyota Buffaloes played the final in Entebbe, with the former taking the day in a 17-5 triumph to set the pace early in the series.

Things turned out different in Mbale as Pirates and Heathens assembled their best squads to get back to winning ways.

The Sea Robbers, who finished seventh in Entebbe, reigned supreme on Sunday despite conceding an early try in the final.

Aaron Ofoyrwoth fielded well as William Nkore attempted to find touch and set the platform for Denis Etwau to draw first blood in the final.

Malcolm Okello was unsuccessful with the extras and that turned out to make the biggest difference on the day.

Ofoyrwoth was sent to the sin bin moments before the halftime break and the Kyadondo outfit had to hold on for the 5-0 lead.

Mubarak Wandera’s second half try was converted by Jones Kamiza to hand Pirates their first triumph of the season.

Marvin Odong’s charges had defeated Rams 28-0 and KCB Kobs 26-5 in the quarters and semifinals, respectively.

Pirates conceded just two tries in six matches during the entire tournament.

Kobs, meanwhile, finished fourth after falling 24-12 to the Jinja Hippos in the bronze medal match.

Desire Ayera and Avengers’ Juliet Nandawula were named the tournament MVPs.

Avengers defeated Black Pearls 14-7 in the women’s final. The series will continue this weekend, with Thunderbirds hosting the Kyadondo 7s in Kampala.

Nile Special 7s - Mbale 7s

Final

Heathens 5-7 Pirates

Bronze medal match

Hippos 24-12 Kobs

Women’s final