Pirates sail as Walukuba rise with Busoga’s royal twin blessing

It was a weekend of triumphs, turning points and royal blessings as the Stanbic Black Pirates stormed to victory at the Rujumba Sevens, Walukuba Barbarians rose to the top of the Nile Special National Sevens table and Busoga Kingdom celebrated the birth of royal twins to the Kyabazinga.

Pirates rediscovered their swagger in their home leg at Kings Park Arena after overcoming a shaky group stage to thrill their home fans with a tense 12-10 victory over Walukuba in the men’s final.

The Bweyogerere stop marked the halfway point of the sevens series and for the hosts, it was the perfect stage to reassert themselves.

Clad in fresh and new black-and-blue strips and buoyed by a renewed sponsorship with Stanbic Bank, Pirates brushed aside Elgon Wolves and Jaguars before falling 17-0 to Walukuba in the groups.

That defeat sharpened their edge. In the knockouts, they snatched a 22-17 quarterfinal win over Heathens before easing past Hippos 24-10 and then avenged their earlier loss to the Barbarians.

Haruna Muhammad’s early try and Timothy Kisiga’s brilliance put the sea-robbers in command but Walukuba clawed back through Shafiq Mansoor and Ivan Bulima capitalising on a sin-bin to Haruna to close the gap to 12-10. The final turned on a contentious call as referee Ronald Wutimber consulted his assistant and reversed a penalty decision in Walukuba’s favour, instead awarding Pirates a scrum that sealed the win.

Yet, for all of Pirates’ glory, the bigger story came from the defeated finalists. Walukuba’s semifinal win over Buffaloes was enough to propel them back to the summit of the overall table as they declared themselves as genuine title contenders.

The timing could not be more poetic. A week from now, Walukuba will host the Kyabazinga Sevens with the weight and pride of Busoga on their shoulders. And as if to crown the moment, the Kyabazinga and Inhebantu on Monday announced the birth of their first-born twins. The royal news electrified Busoga, adding a symbolic layer of celebration to the Barbarians’ rise.

The ladies’ competition also delivered drama with Black Pearls edging Thunderbirds 15-10 to claim their first title of the season and hint at a late push in the standings.

Nile Special National Sevens – Rujumbas 7s

Awards – men

Winners – Black Pirates

Silver – Walukuba Barbarians

Bronze – Hippos

MVP – Ivan Bulima (Walukuba)

Women

Winners – Black Pearls

Silver – Thunderbirds

Bronze – Avengers