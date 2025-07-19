President Mensah on growth, challenges and a call for more governments support

As the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup enters its climax in Kampala’s Namboole Stadium, Africa’s rugby story takes center stage once again.

The matches have been fierce, the fans passionate lighting up the stands and fans’ park and the stakes higher than ever before.

Uganda has truly delivered a rugby spectacle but beyond the action on the field, a crucial dialogue is underway about the future of rugby across the continent. One that Rugby Africa President Herbert Mensah is actively shaping with fresh energy and bold vision.

Saturday Monitor’s Fred Mwambu sat down with Mensah to explore Uganda’s hosting journey, the evolution of Rugby Africa under his guidance and his ambitious vision to make rugby a catalyst for development and unity across the continent.

You seem to have fallen in love with the Ugandan party vibe. What is it that you love so much about it?

Absolutely. The people, the culture, everything. There ’s peace here. Sometimes you don’t know what you’ve got until you’ve lost it. You Ugandans be very careful. I come from West Africa. We’ve been doing coups for fun. It’s now that we have some stability. But when you have an orderliness that you don’t fully understand, you’ll take for granted what you have and what you wish for, you’ll never get back.

You’ve become like a second Ugandan fan. What has your experience in Uganda been like?

Look, I think Uganda is an extraordinary country in terms of rugby and rugby development. They may be disappointed about this (the recent Rugby Cranes results) but Ugandans should know that their team is home-based and is being developed internally. They’re not from Europe or South Africa or from all over the world. Virtually the whole team, maybe one, maybe two, are here which means you’re developing as strong internally. That’s great.

What are the biggest gains and challenges faced during your time at Rugby Africa?

We’ve transformed the way Rugby Africa looks. If you look at the communications strategy, if you go to our social media pages and what we do, that has transformed. If you look at the competition base, we’ve never had a competition like this in Rugby Africa.

We had the ladies in Accra last year, nothing like it. Mauritius (for the Sevens) has also changed. We’ve been developing it in Madagascar in a completely different form. We had the 9-16 bracket in Morocco and Tunisia. We’ve never had that before. We’re actually developing more tournaments of a higher level on both gender sides, which clearly is completely different.

How would you assess the current state of rugby across Africa in terms of both performance and organisational capacity?

Well, in terms of performance, it’s a lot higher. If you’ve been following rugby over the last few years and you see contests like what we’re seeing now and last week and I know next week will be incredibly high. So we’re getting that.

Across the board, we’re seeing a much higher standard. In sevens, we’ve got the Blitzboks now playing in the Africa Sevens every year. That shows the standard. And they don’t always win. They won this year but they haven’t won before.

We’re getting more unions to try and self-fund. We’re trying to get governments to understand the relevance of this incredible game called rugby. It’s not a political game like football. It is very much a sport for everybody whether short, tall, large, small, male, female. Anybody can play the game.

There are five or six governments in Africa who get it. Uganda is right at the top. Big respect.

What do you believe are the biggest opportunities for rugby growth on the continent?

Opportunities are the people. 1.4 billion people and probably the youngest continent on earth. I believe we have the most talented athletes on God’s earth.

The double world champions are South Africa. It’s not a coincidence that they are on the African continent. We have UFC fighters, footballers who make up national teams in Europe, all of African descent. We have athletes from all around who are winning Olympic and world championship medals.

What we need to understand is that sport is big business. And the first group of people who cash in on this over $15b-a-year business that is estimated to grow to $25b by 2030 or 2040 will lead. Can you imagine using that as an instrument for economic growth and development on the continent?

We need a mindset change amongst politicians. It’s no longer about volunteerism. Not just “He can run fast, let him run” or “He can dribble, let him play football,” or “He’s big, let him play rugby.” No. Let’s feed them right. Let’s give them the proper strength and fitness training. Let’s give them the exposure. Let’s give them a stronger league.

Let them compete. Let Uganda play with Kenya, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Madagascar, South Africa, Namibia yearly on a fifteens basis. Why is it that teams in Europe play 10 to 15 test matches a year and in Africa you get to play only one or one test matches every two years? You will never be able to compete with them.

So we need our governments and companies to invest in those structures that enable this talented youth to be able to compete.

How has Rugby Africa evolved structurally and strategically under your leadership?

Structurally, it’s completely different. You can hear from the way I speak. We’ve set up similar committees to the past but we’re looking for greater efficiency and interactivity. We are moving to the point where we are not begging.

We understand the limitations of how we are perceived in terms of World Rugby. The budget we receive every year of about $2m(Shs7.1b) for the whole continent cannot satisfy the growth we need. We therefore need to set up structures and partnerships like we have here in Uganda. And we need more Ugandas. If Africa had 10 Ugandas, believe me, we’d be competing at every level in world rugby.

Some unions are still struggling with basic infrastructure. How is Rugby Africa helping beyond just competitions?

Beyond the point, it’s not our job. Ghana built its first rugby stadium and we held the ladies’ rugby there. Rwanda just finished building a stadium there as well. Uganda has this extraordinary pitch here. The footballing nations that are hosting Chan and Afcon across Africa are making stadiums multi-purpose. Morocco has got incredible infrastructure. Ivory Coast has got incredible infrastructure. Kenya. Uganda is going to have incredible infrastructure. We are persuading those with such infrastructure to ensure it can be used for both rugby and football.

What is Rugby Africa’s approach to balancing elite competition with grassroots development?

World Rugby has its own programs for training and education of tutors that go across Africa. There are regional technical directors doing the same. Programs are put in for every country but it’s up to the countries to follow.

You’ll find that some are pushing strongly. So you see it in schools. You have teachers who are being trained and coached. Medical care is being taught. All of that is in place to help develop the game. That infrastructure is critical. It’s being done. Now the unions need to benefit from what we already have in place.

There’s been a shake-up in the Rugby Sevens format to a more condensed structure. How does that affect African nations like Uganda?

The cutting of the game to eight teams is a big blow for us in Africa. I argued at the executive board against it. The board accepted my view. But the fact is, the Sevens structure as it exists has been losing millions of dollars every year. That’s why they want to make every competition a standalone competition.

The U20 trophy competition has been cut completely. A lot has been cut as they try to manage post-Covid what can be put back. We need to invest more in ourselves.

We should have Sevens circuits around. [Maybe]one in West Africa, one in North Africa, one in South and East Africa with a final in Mauritius. That way, we’ll still be able to play, improve and prove ourselves until World Rugby can no longer ignore us.

What can be done to ensure more African countries make it to the Rugby World Cup?

We now have 24 teams at the World Cup but only two slots for Africa. I voted for it, even without a guaranteed slot [for Africa], because I don’t think Africa is ready. By 2031, I think we will be. We can’t lose 90-something-nil and that’s our best team, Namibia.

If there is funding from government for these legs, then we could have three teams in the World Cup finals. Zimbabwe, Namibia, Kenya, Morocco are improving. So are referees, coaches, administrators.

Mensah (in jacket) joins fans.

How do we build a pipeline for African referees and administrators to make it to global tournaments?

It’s already started. Precious [Pazani] from Zimbabwe is going to the Women’s World Cup final. I saw her refereeing South Africa vs. Canada. Canada are ranked number two in the world.

We have two or three officials going to the Women’s World Cup. If we get more competitions, we’ll get more quality. Don’t import referees but help us get better locally.

What more can be done to promote commercialization and storytelling in African rugby?

We’ve changed. Nicole [Vervelde, RA Communications manager] and the team have done an extraordinary job. If you see how Rugby Africa is represented today, it’s totally different from two years ago like chalk and cheese.

Gen Z fans are changing the sports landscape. How is Rugby Africa preparing?

We have plans. We’re talking about Pan-African media strategies, social media platforms and what you do between tournaments to keep Gen Zs engaged with the brand.

There was a delay in gender inclusivity, especially in Uganda. How is Rugby Africa helping to bridge the gender gap?

We have competitions but it’s for the unions to produce teams. Uganda won the Tier 1B in Ivory Coast, beat Madagascar and got to face South Africa and Kenya. The potential is there. We just need more countries to do the same.

What do you want your presidency to be remembered for?

I don’t really look to create a legacy. I’m here to work. I’m the chief marketing officer of Rugby Africa. When you come to events like this and realize we’ve never had them before, you know that our competition space has changed. It’s now of a global standard.

We now need to marry governments, capital and unions. Governance must improve. We’re working on university and U19, U21 games. If that happens, the whole of Africa will be playing.

After your term, what’s next? Will you go for World Rugby?

I’m coming to the end of my first term in 15 months. Not sure if I’ll run again. I’m on the executive board of World Rugby. I also chair the world regions. If I stay, I’ll try to make a difference.

How do you rate the two tournaments hosted back-to-back in Uganda?

Fantastic. Godwin [Kayange, Uganda Rugby president] has done a great job. More sponsors, better infrastructure, higher intensity of play. I came here with the World Rugby VP [Jonathan Webb] and David Carrigy and they were hugely impressed. The repechage is coming here. The Challenger Series hasn’t been ruled out. The big bosses are coming. There’s a strong chance we can carry this.

Final thoughts?

I just hope Ugandans are not dispirited. The Kenya match showed they could have won. You are indeed the Pearl of Africa. You’ve put on the greatest show on earth. World Rugby recognises it. Rugby Africa recognises it. I pull off my hat to Godwin because he has shown what an incredible president he is.