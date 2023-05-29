Promotion semifinals head to Jinja

The race to the Promised Land that is the Nile Special Premiership is on. Saturday had the quarterfinals of the promotion playoffs get underway with high scoring fixtures in Entebbe and Makerere.

Central region champions, Kitante Eagles, posted a club record of 96 points against visiting Lira Big Boys in Makerere.

Warriors who were relegated last year got the job done in a 41-16 win over Tooro Lions, Falcons beat Hurricane 31-10 while Mbale based side, Elgon Wolves trumped Mbarara Titans 55-3 to complete the quarterfinal fixtures.

The semifinal draw will be made on Monday at the Uganda Rugby Union (URU) offices in Lugogo with Falcons, Warriorrs, Eagles and Elgon Wolves the semifinalists. Dam Waters, Jinja, the home of Jinja Hippos, will host the games.

Warriors’ Henry Musisi was the architect as his side strolled over Tooro Lions in Entebbe. The half-back has been at Warriors since time immemorial, seeing the club through its tough and good days.

He is desperate to see them return to the top flight.

“We are waiting to learn which team the draw lands us on and plan accordingly. The season as been challenging but we have given it our best shot and here we are,” Musisi told Daily Monitor.

Warriors and Eagles are the strongest sides in the race and onlookers would love to see the semifinal draw keep them apart until the finals.

The two met during the campaign and Eagles came out on top in their home fixture below blowing a 17-point lead to draw when they visited Warriors at Legends Rugby Club.

Eagles head to Jinja with a good number of fresh legs after coach Edmond Tumusiime rested eight of his starters 50 minutes into the quarterfinal against Lira Big Boys. With the game done and dusted, the role players took charge and delivered.