Relief for Uganda Rugby Cranes

With their backs to the wall and hopes hanging by a thread, the Rugby Cranes summoned a performance to brush aside Ivory Coast 37-17 to close their 2025 Rugby Africa Cup campaign on a high and crucially preserve their Tier 1A status.

After arriving at the tournament with ambition, Uganda were quickly brought back to earth by sloppy defeats to Kenya and Morocco.

The dream of a World Cup berth quickly turned into a fight for survival in a league they had worked nearly a decade to earn their place in.

Saturday’s seventh-place playoff, rescheduled to a 2pm kickoff at Namboole to draw a stronger home crowd, was Uganda’s final in all but name and they approached it with the desperation it demanded.

Both teams traded cautiously in the early proceedings but it was Ivory Coast who broke the deadlock ten minutes in with a smartly executed try. That only lit the fire under Uganda.

Adrian Kasito, in a telepathic coordination with Alex Aturinda, responded immediately by cutting through the Ivorian defense to touch down. However, Philip Wokorach’s kicking woes continued as he missed both the conversion and a penalty minutes later.

Uganda pressed on and their efforts paid off when Joseph Aredo finished another fluid move to send the Cranes into the break with a slender 10-5 lead.

The second half was an explosion. Timothy Kisiga brought the crowd to their feet with a searing run down the wing for another try.

A tactical shift saw Liam Walker take over kicking duties and he delivered with precision to split the uprights in four of five attempts, including two nerveless long-range penalties.

Ivory Coast showed fight and briefly narrowed the margin to 26-17 but Uganda turned up the heat. With the crowd roaring them on, the Cranes played like men possessed.

Walker converted Ian Munyani’s late try to cap off a commanding win and spark celebrations in the stands.

While Uganda were salvaged pride, Zimbabwe later wrote history. The Sables qualified for the 2027 Rugby World Cup for the first time since 1991 after edging Namibia 30-28 in a pulsating final.

Kudzai Mashawi crossed the whitewash twice, Brandon Mudzekenyedzi added a sublime try and veteran flyhalf Ian Prior, who tallied 15 points, was crowned Player of the Tournament.

Towering lock Godfrey Muzanargwo was named man-of-the-match for his dominant presence.

Namibia will now have another shit at their eighth consecutive World Cup spot in a playoff against the UAE before heading for a repechage in Europe.

2025 RUGBY AFRICA CUP

Final results

5th Place final: Senegal 33-28 Morocco

Bronze match: Algeria 33-27 Kenya

7th Place Final: Ivory Coast 17-37 Uganda