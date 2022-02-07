Rhinos hornless against Heathens, Impis rammed

Getting onto the scoresheet.  Winger Claude Otema dives in for one of Heathens’ tries against Rhinos at Kyadondo on Saturday. PHOTO / EDDIE CHICCO

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

  • Six wins in as many games and top of the table with 29 points reads their league season report card.
  • Rhinos are the latest to feel the wrath of Heathens after going down 54-6 at Kyadondo Rugby Club on Saturday.

Heathens are the team to beat after putting away every opponent they have faced so far in the Nile Special Rugby Premiership.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.