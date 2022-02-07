Rhinos hornless against Heathens, Impis rammed

Heathens are the team to beat after putting away every opponent they have faced so far in the Nile Special Rugby Premiership.

Six wins in as many games and top of the table with 29 points reads their league season report card.

Rhinos are the latest to feel the wrath of Heathens after going down 54-6 at Kyadondo Rugby Club on Saturday.

Scot Olouch, Joseph Oyet, Joachim Chisano and Claude Otema were some of the try scorers in a game captain Michael Wokorach was voted man of the match for the second matchday running.

“It’s a good result and we immediately shift our attention to our next game. It is important to keep our momentum because the season is long,” said Wokorach.

As Heathens bagged a sixth win on the trot, Impis are still searching for their first of the campaign.

A promising start to the season saw them picking up losing bonus points and a draw at Toyota Buffaloes.

They were favourites against Warriors last week but stumbled, the same happened against Rams to leave them ninth on five points.

Rams move to eighth place with nine points after getting two wins against Rhinos and Impis in a row.

Hippos’ season suffered a blow with a home loss against Buffaloes. The week started with news of Charles Onen walking away from the Jinja side. The development disrupted preparation with Ivan Markmot now in charge.

At Legends, Kobs beat Warriors 62-10 to lift the Mileke Shield for the third year running.