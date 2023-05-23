Rotary Girl Child 7s leave lasting impression

Sports has become a very powerful and impactful tool in society. History has seen it influence changes for a better cause all over the world.

According to a report released by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics in 2021, 56% of married women aged 15-49 were victims of physical or sexual violence by their husband.

That is a worrying trend that has forced individuals and organizations to do something.

The Uganda Rugby Union (URU) held the inaugural Rotary 7s over the weekend at Kyadondo Rugby Club under the theme “End Gender-based violence”.

The message was loud and clear as up to 16 teams across the country graced the competitive and colorful event.

Miria Matembe, a renowned and vocal advocate of women's rights had some good words for the girls on the day. ''Nothing will prevent God's purpose for your life. Stop regretting now.

"Tell God thank you because I'm the best creation”, she said. CEO Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services, Goretti Masadde was also present and moved by girls showcasing skills in a predominantly male dominated sport.

For her, it mirrored the quest to build confidence in the girl to progress their careers in different fields.

Matembe and Masadde’s counsel came after an entire day of entertaining rugby that saw Thunderbirds beat Avengers 26-5 in the final to emerge senior category winners as She Wolves, from Mbale finished top in the juniors.

The latter defeated Kitgum Queens 7-0 for Gold. Thunderbirds scored through Agnes Nakuya’s brace while Angel Nanyonjo added a try.

Lorna Amoli converted all the tries, a penalty try was the nail in Avenger’s coffin whose former captain, Peace Lekuru also switched camps to Thunderbirds to debut on the weekend.

Rotary 7s

Seniors final

Thunderbirds 26-5 Avengers

Juniors final

She Wolves 7- 0 Kitgum Queens

Juniors

MVP: Olive Onyiru (Nile Leopardess)

Golden Boot: Tina Akello (Nile Rapids)

Top Try Scorer: Junior Kuteesa (Kisubi Lady Pacers) 5 tries

Seniors

MVP: Asha Nakito (Thunderbirds)

Top Try Scorer: Christine Akello (Avengers) 6 tries