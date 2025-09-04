Royal test of destiny at Kyabazinga 7s

The stars in Jinja are aligning in perfect harmony for what promises to be the most emotionally charged tournament of the 2025 Nile Special Rugby Sevens circuit, the Kyabazinga stop.

The hosts Walukuba Barbarians find themselves in a position as rare and precious as the newly-born royal twins, Princes William Ethan and Arnold Eli Nadiope, recently welcomed by the Kyabazinga’s family.

The timing couldn’t be more poetic as Walukuba has risen to the summit of the series table at just the right moment. Just as first-born royal twins are a rare occurrence and a blessing that comes perhaps once in a generation, Walukuba stands on the verge of their own extraordinary achievement.

Leading the overall standings with 75 points, two ahead of Buffaloes, they are tantalizingly close to capturing their first-ever National Sevens title.

And that’s not the only royal connection. The Kyabazinga Sevens is a special edition hosted to mark the Busoga’s king coronation, with the 11th ceremony set for next Saturday.

“Definitely hosting the Kyabazinga Sevens, that’s already a motivation on our side. It is home,” Walukuba head coach Leonard Lubambula remarked.

Lubambula and Walukuba know the mathematics is simple yet daunting.

“We want to maintain our position through consistent final appearances. At home, we want to get to the final but not only getting to the final but winning it.”

Drama time

This year’s series has been chaotic and unpredictable. At each stop in both men’s and women’s, a different winner has emerged. Walukuba and Thunderbirds set the tempo at the Kabaka Coronation Sevens; Buffaloes and Avengers reigned in Gulu; Heathens and Nile Rapids claimed Entebbe, while Pirates and Black Pearls won Rujumba.

Yet Kyabazinga Sevens offers something more than unpredictability with history and caution. Whereas Kyabazinga Sevens is only in its fourth edition, each of the previous three winners went on to seal the overall series. Jinja Hippos won in 2022, Pirates in 2023 and Heathens in 2024.

While Walukuba are fighting to match their Jinja brothers, their sharpest motivation comes from memory. The ghosts of last year’s Kyabazinga final still linger. Gift Wokorach had given them the lead but Malcolm Okello converted Aaron Ofoyrwoth’s late try to level matters before Nobert Okeny shattered Walukuba’s hearts in sudden death.

“The reason we had to move on so quickly from the Rujumba final loss and focus was because last year we finished in the finals of the Kyabazinga Sevens, losing to Heathens in sudden death,” Lubambula vividly recalls.

This weekend, Walukuba will launch their home leg against Rams, Gulu City Falcons and Kakira Simbas in Pool B.

Elsewhere, Group A features Pirates, Rhinos, Elgon Wolves and Njeru Hurricanes; Group C sees Hippos renew their battle with Heathens alongside Eagles and Mbale Elephants; while Buffaloes, Kobs, Mongers and Soroti Rangers tussle it out in Pool D.

In the women’s bracket, Black Pearls, Avengers, Nile Rapids and Bududa Dragons face off in Pool A, while Thunderbirds, Titans, She-Wolves and Mbale Eagles contest Pool B.

Nile Special National Sevens

Groups

Men

Pool A: Pirates, Rhinos, Elgon Wolves, Njeru Hurricanes

Pool B: Walukuba Barbarians, Rams, Gulu City Falcons, Kakira Simbas

Pool C: Hippos, Heathens, Eagles, Mbale Elephants

Pool D: Buffaloes, Kobs, Mongers, Soroti Rangers

Women

Pool A: Black Pearls, Avengers, Nile Rapids, Bududa Dragons

Pool B: Thunderbirds, Titans, She-Wolves, Mbale Eagles

Leaderboard - Men

Walukuba – 75

Buffaloes – 73

Heathens – 59

Pirates – 58

Rhinos – 56

Women

Thunderbirds – 77

Avengers – 75